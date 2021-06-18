The NCAA's Division II Football Committee selected Central Washington athletic director Dennis Francois to represent the GNAC for a four-year term that runs until August 2025.
Members of the eight-person committee chair regional advisory committees, oversee postseason selections and serve as the NCAA representative during preliminary-round competition and the title game. They also develop postseason policies and procedures.
"I am looking forward to working collaboratively with my fellow committee members from across the country as we further strengthen the Division II football brand," Francoise said in a release.
He'll start in August and replace Gary Pine, the athletic director of Azusa Pacific, which became the second GNAC school in the last three years to drop its football program last December. Only three teams remain in the conference — Central, Western Oregon and Simon Fraser.
CWU's AD since 2013 already serves on the executive committee for the Natoinal Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and the board of directors for the Division 2 Athletic Directors Association. He's also a member of the board of directors for the Northwest Intercollegiate Football Officials Association, which provides GNAC officials.
The Wildcats plan to begin their season at Eastern New Mexico on September 2.