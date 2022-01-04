Central Washington announced new dates for three basketball games postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 issues and travel difficulties due to winter weather.
The men's basketball team will host Simon Fraser at 4 p.m. on Jan. 25 in a game originally scheduled for Jan. 1 and another home game against Western Washington got moved from Dec. 30 to Feb. 8, with tip-off set for 7 p.m.
Central's women's team moved its Thursday game against Alaska Anchorage back for days to next Monday, with tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m.
Tickets for all three games will be honored at the new dates and times. Fans with any additional questions should contact CWu Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs Josh Wetzler at josh.wetzler@cwu.edu or 509-963-3290.
The Central men (2-1 GNAC, 8-2 overall) have won four in a row heading into Saturday's home game vs. Northwest Nazarene and the women (1-2, 8-4) could extend their win streak to four games Saturday against Alaska Fairbanks.
Weather hits prep slate
Tuesday's resumption of the high school basketball season got put on hold for some teams due to the Valley's big snowstorm on Monday.
The SCAC West doubleheader with La Salle at Zillah was moved to Jan. 12 with all other postponements involving EWAC teams in nonleague contests.
Kittitas' doubleheader at Warden was moved to Wednesday, and Granger's games at Burbank were postponed.
Cle Elum's boys game at Yakama Tribal was canceled.
