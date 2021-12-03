SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — At a point when the match was so close to tipping Central Washington’s way, GNAC rival Western Washington responded with a brief but crucial run that ultimately kept the Vikings’ season alive.
And brought the Wildcats’ campaign to an end.
After splitting their two conference matches, Central had just leveled the NCAA Division II West Regional semifinal showdown at a set apiece and had set point with a 26-25 lead in the third.
But 13th-ranked Western, which won the GNAC title by five games with the lone loss at CWU in September, rallied with three straight points to steal the set and went on to win 25-21, 20-25, 28-26, 25-15 at Coussoulis Arena.
Ellensburg graduate and sophomore Tia Andaya had nine kills and 22 assists while West Valley’s Sydney Remsberg, also a sophomore, put together 21 assists and seven digs. Andaya and Remsberg combined for 41 assists in Thursday’s 3-1 win over Chaminade.
Outside hitter Ashley Kaufman had a match-high 20 kills and six digs for the Wildcats, who finished 17-9 for the season and runner-up in the GNAC.
Western Washington, which improved to 23-4 with its 18th straight victory, advances to Saturday’s regional championship against the winner of Friday’s second semifinal between top-seeded and host Cal State San Bernardino and Cal State Los Angeles.
CWU highlights: Tia Andaya 9 kills, 22 assists; Sydney Remsberg 21 assists, 7 digs; Ashley Kaufman 20 kills, 6 digs; Marianna Payne 8 kills, 3 digs; Kylie Thorne 8 kills; Leanna Shymanski 6 kills; Hannah Stires 4 assists, 14 digs; Shaunessy Fisk 8 digs.
