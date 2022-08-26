KEARNEY, Neb. — Central Washington volleyball finished strong after a tough start on its first day of the season.
The Wildcats rallied to win three straight games and beat Sioux Falls 22-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18 at the Rosella Meier Fall Classic in Kearney, Neb on Friday. Earlier in the day, Central stayed competitive for the better part of three games against No. 2 Washburn but fell 25-21, 25-21, 25-15.
Junior Ashley Kaufman gave the Wildcats’ offense a boost in their second match with 18 kills, and they closed it by winning six of the last seven points. Ellensburg graduate Tia Andaya led the defense with 11 digs and four blocks to go with her 13 kills and 21 assists.
Emma Daoud-Hebert posted a team-high 9 kills against Washburn, which lost in last year’s NCAA Division II national championship. The Wildcats held a 15-11 lead and were tied at 21 in the first game before giving up four straight points.
Central resumes play early Saturday against Minot State at 8 a.m. before concluding its trip with against No. 10 Nebraska Kearney at 4 p.m.
CWU highlights vs. Washburn: Tia Andaya 6 kills, 13 assts, 3 digs; Sydney Remsberg 17 assts; Emma Daoud-Hebert 9 kills, 4 blocks; Ashley Kaufman 5 kills, 8 digs; Marianna Payne 8 kills; Hannah Stires 7 digs.
CWU highlights vs. Sioux Falls: Tia Andaya 13 kills, 21 assts, 11 digs, 4 blocks; Sydney Remsberg 25 assts; Ashley Kaufman 18 kills, 4 aces, 9 digs; Kylie Thorne 9 kills, 3 aces, 12 digs; Hannah Stires 10 digs, 4 assts; Marianna Payne 8 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs.
