Central Washington's women's team earned an invite to next month's USA Rugby D-1 Elite playoffs.
The Wildcats will be one of four teams at the national tournament, joining Penn State, Lindenwood and their semifinal opponent, host Life University. Kickoff's set for 11 a.m. on April 16 in Marietta, Ga. with the winner advancing to April 30's national championship.
Central's 2-2 this season with losses to BYU and Lindenwood, along with a pair of convincing wins over Seattle Rugby Club. The Wildcats hosted Life in the D-1 Elite Playoffs last season, losing 29-20.
