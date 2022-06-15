Central Washington football announced plans to sport a new look when it enters a new league next season.
The Wildcats unveiled crimson helmets to replace the black headgear they'd worn the last six seasons. Coach Chris Fisk wanted to honor the program's strong history and give his players something to look forward to next fall, according to a release.
"We always try to do something that is an energizer for our kids, something that brings energy to the program," Fisk said. "When we rolled this out, the kids loved it."
A wide black stripe outlined in white and the official CWU logo on both sides highlight the return to the more traditional crimson helmet. It also includes a 3-D raised front bumper with "CWU" in Crimson, trimmed in white with a black background.
The Wildcats are scheduled to open their season on Thursday, Sept. 1 at defending Division II national champion Ferris State, which hasn't lost a regular season game at home since 2016.
