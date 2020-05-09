ELLENSBURG — Jalai O’Keith, another guard from Southern California, and Oregon prep Gaige Ainslie have signed with Central Washington University’s men’s basketball program.
O’Keith, a 6-foot-6 guard from Foothills Christian High School in Chula Vista, averaged 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and three steals for the Knights last season.
“Jalai is a very skilled and versatile player,” coach Brandon Rinta stated in a CWU release. “At 6-6 he can play multiple positions with his ability to shoot, pass, and handle the basketball.”
Rinta has signed three other guards from California in the last two weeks — CJ Hyder, David Thompson and Colby Gennett.
Ainslie, a 6-8 forward, is from Portland’s Central Catholic High School, where he averaged eight points and 10 rebounds during his senior season.