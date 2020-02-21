YAKIMA, Wash. — Central Washington will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the most accomplished basketball team in school history Saturday night at Nicholson Pavilion.
The 1950 Wildcats went 31-2, reaching the NAIA national championship game after posting a perfect 12-0 record in conference and winning 25 straight games. They'll be recognized at halftime of Central Washington's home finale against Concordia, which is scheduled to tip off at 7:15 p.m.
"The 1970 Men's Basketball team represents the pinnacle achievement of this program," CWU coach Brandon Rinta said in a release. "We are excited to celebrate with them on the 50th anniversary of their historic run and honor their legacy."
Rinta played for two years at Yakima Valley under Dean Nicholson, who left Central Washington in 1990 after amassing 609 wins in 25 years of coaching the Wildcats. The success of the 1970 runner-up team at what was then Central Washington State earned Nicholson the NAIA National Coach of the Year award and his best finish ever, although he reached the semifinals five other times.
Davis grad Dave Allen was one of the 1970 team's senior leaders and earned third-team All-America honors after finishing his career with 1,393 points. In the release, Allen credited Nicholson's coaching, particularly since the team picked up the nickname "Cardiac Cats" by going 17-2 in games decided by 10 points or less, including a 72-70 quarterfinal win over Jackson State and a 54-53 win over Eastern New Mexico in the semifinals.
"It's a great moment to ultimately be recognized in Nicholson Pavilion," Allen said. "In the four years I was there and the others who came in they had a lot of experience and success, so to come in and have the year we had was through a lot of hard work."