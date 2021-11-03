A plane ride, a night in Seattle and more than seven hours of bus travel were all part of Central's Washington's final road trip this season.
The Wildcats left Ellensburg on Thursday night to catch a few hours of sleep in Seattle before a 6 a.m. flight to Phoenix on Friday morning. From there, they took a bus to Tucson for practice at the University of Arizona's facilities before going on to Silver City, N.M., where Central expects to arrive at 5 p.m. local time on Friday in preparation for Saturday's noon kickoff at Western New Mexico's Ben Altamirano Field.
"The travel schedule is insanity," coach Chris Fisk said during a press conference Wednesday, adding they planned to stop for breakfast burritos at a taco truck in Tucson. "We'll have meals brought into the buses, as we go."
That's due in part to a lack of food options in Silver City, a small town with a population of not quite 10,000 people more than 200 miles away from any major city. Central's starting right guard, Tytus Timoteo, confirmed his coach's assessment, although he recalled eating burritos once or twice a week at a small restaurant called La Cocina during his three years at Western New Mexico.
The senior earned second-team all-Lone Star Conference recognition in 2018 and 2019 while playing center for a team that won just two games in two years. When a new coaching staff arrived following his junior season, Timoteo said both sides agreed he should transfer elsewhere.
Central Washington planned to host Western New Mexico in its 2020 finale, but Timoteo never expected to go back to the middle-of-nowhere town far away from his native Honolulu, Hawaii. He called the upcoming trip "bittersweet" as he finishes out the final chapter of a college football career that shared a path from Silver City to Ellensburg with CWU tight end and fellow Honolulu native Isaac Crichton.
"We always talk about (this trip)," Timoteo said. "It's more to see our friends who are still there."
Mostly, though, the two transfers want to treat it as a business trip for a Wildcat team ranked No. 3 in the latest Super Region Four poll. Quarterback Quincy Glasper's expected to return from injury for a group coming together and hitting its stride at the right time.
Long road trips like the one this week can be beneficial for team bonding, and Timoteo said he felt much closer to his teammates after a similarly arduous journey to Central's season-opening win at Eastern New Mexico in Portales. But this road test will feature the additional challenge of playing at elevation, since Silver City sits nearly 5,900 feet above sea level.
"Coach was telling us throughout the week to just stay hydrated," Timoteo said, noting it took him two to three weeks to adapt to the thinner air when he moved to New Mexico.
He's also eager to practice at Arizona's Pac-12 level facilities, and he's less concerned about the long bus rides since it's something he grew accustomed to before transferring. Plus, Central will enjoy an added benefit on the way back, since the end of Daylight Savings time will give players an extra hour to recover on Sunday.
