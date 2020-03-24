YAKIMA — The induction class of 2020 for Central Washington University’s Hall of Fame has become the class of 2021.
CWU announced this week that the 2020 Wildcat Gala and Athletics Hall of Fame originally scheduled for May 2 has been rescheduled for May 1, 2021, out of concerns with the coronavirus.
Sunnyside Christian graduate and basketball standout Lance Den Boer will be joined by Mike Reilly (football), Kate Reome-Ridnour (volleyball) and Joe Sanford (men’s wrestling) in Central’s 37th Hall of Fame class.
Out of the concern for the safety and well-being of the general public, CWU is following an order issued by the Kittitas County Public Health Department requiring the cancellation of all in-person, university-sponsored community events through June 30.
“We were monitoring the situation very closely and actually decided to postpone until next year the day prior to receiving the Kittitas County Health Order,” said CWU athletic director Dennis Francois in a release. “We are looking forward to honoring our four very deserving inductees next May.”
Refunds will be made in full for all pre-purchased tickets for the Wildcat Gala and Hall of Fame. For more information, contact the Department of Athletics at 509-963-2021.