ELLENSBURG — It's safe to say Central Washington avoided a letdown the week after clinching their fourth straight GNAC title by soundly beating rival Western Oregon.
The game against Lincoln, a first-year program from Oakland, Calif., always figured to be the easiest one on the Wildcats' schedule. They did their best to take nothing for granted and rolled to a record-breaking ??-0 rout to extend their win streak to four games.
"It's our team leadership," Fisk said. "I don't think that when you look at our senior class both offensively and defensively those guys are not going to allow a letdown."
Central quarterback JJ Lemming threw an interception in the end zone on the opening drive, and after that very little went wrong for the Wildcats. Three different players threw touchdown passes to five different receivers, including the first career catch for Davis graduate Marcus Cook, and four players ran for touchdowns while the defense forced eight turnovers.
The Wildcats led 58-0 at halftime and set a new GNAC record for points by the end of the third quarter. To avoid hitting triple digits, Central took a snap and threw its last PAT through the uprights before kneeling every play except for one punt on its last two possessions.
Fisk said a lingering injury kept Quincy Glasper on the sideline, although he would have been available if the Wildcats had anticipated a more competitive game. They'll make a long trip next week to play at Western New Mexico, which lost its eighth straight game on Saturday.
Lincoln=0=0=0=0=—=0
Central Washington=21=27=28=6=—=92
CWU — Rashaad Boddie 15 run (run failed)
CWU — Kaiden Hammond 1 pass from JJ Lemming (Patrick Hegarty kick)
CWU — Tony Archie 44 pass from Lemming (JoJo Hillel rush)
CWU — Lemming 22 pass from Hillel (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Archie 2 pass from Lemming (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Lemming 12 run (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Lemming 17 run (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Devine Tullis 33 run (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Safety
CWU — Tai-John Mizutani 27 pass from Zach Matlock (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Matt Wittanen 45 fumble return (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Marcus Cook 19 pass from Matlock (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Cameron Daniels 18 run (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Tullis 43 run (Hegarty kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lincoln, Trey Haskins 2-21, David Walker 7-10, Isaiah Rios 3-4, Tommy Ologundudu 6-4, L. Whitfield 6-2, David Teu 3-2, Terence Robertson 5-(minus-1), Demond Short 1-(minus-6), Riley Lee 5-(minus-17); Central, Tullis 9-128, Cameron McKinney 7-47, Daniels 5-46, Lemming 2-29, Hillel 3-23, Tyler Flanagan 5-24, Rashaad Boddie 2-17, Mizutani 2-14, Team 7-(minus-23).
PASSING — Lincoln, Robertson 4-15-3-24, Lee 2-7-1-21; CWU, Lemming 4-8-1-67, Hillel 1-2-0-22, Matlock 2-2-0-46
RECEIVING — Lincoln, Faizon Knight 2-21, Short 2-15, Lamar Housely 1-6, Calvin Green 1-3; CWU, Archie 2-46, Mizutani 1-27, Lemming 1-22, Flanagan 1-20, Cook 1-19, Hammond 1-1.
