Since coaches like Dean Nicholson come along once in a lifetime — maybe — a group of Nicholson's former players and friends have started annual trips to stay in touch with the Central Washington University basketball legend during their own lifetimes.
Even though it's been more than 50 years since some of them played for him.
"It's just something we've all wanted to do," said George Bender, a 75-year-old Ellensburg native who played from 1966-71 at Central and started for the 1969-70 Wildcats who went 31-2 and reached the NAIA national championship game in Kansas City, Mo.
"It's fun to get down there to spend some time with him. It's just great to see him and be with him because even though he's getting up in years, he's sharp as a tack."
Nicholson, on June 28, will turn 97. Last weekend Bender and 14 others traveled to Concord, Calif., about 30 miles east of San Francisco, where the coach and his late wife, Charlene, moved in 1998 to be near sons Joel and Gary and the Nicholsons' grandchildren.
It was the third consecutive year that a CWU group had made the trip.
A member of multiple halls of fame, Nicholson last visited Ellensburg, his hometown, in 2017 with youngest son Gary for a ceremony retiring the jersey number Dean himself wore as a Wildcat.
In 1950, Nicholson was the best player on a Central team coached by his father, Leo, and which became the school's first squad to qualify for the NAIA national tournament in K.C.
Leo Nicholson led the Wildcats from 1930-64 and won 505 games before handing the program's reins to his son, who had coached for 14 years at Puyallup High School.
Nicholson Pavilion, which opened in 1959, is named for Leo.
Dean Nicholson, a multi-talented athlete who led the Evergreen Conference in hitting during his senior baseball season and was also a standout in tennis, coached Central to a 609-219 record over a 26-season stretch that ended in 1990.
He led the Wildcats to 22 NAIA national tournaments, and his 38 victories in Kansas City led all coaches at the time he left Central.
He later coached the Continental Basketball Association's Yakima Sun Kings for one-plus seasons, then concluded his remarkable career with three highly successful years at Yakima Valley College.
What truly endeared Nicholson to those fortunate enough to know him, however, were his friendship and loyalty.
Yes, he was highly competitive. Of course, he could be demanding.
But Nicholson always saw the bigger picture, never mistaking the trees for the forest and never taking poor performances or losses personally.
"When I was 13 years old I was at a youth baseball tournament where Dean was coaching," recalled Pat Fitterer, an Ellensburg native who didn't play hoops for Nicholson but drew from the coach's knowledge and approach to build a 37-year prep coaching career that produced 728 victories and just one losing season. Fitterer's 1988 Highland team won the Class 1A state championship, and he later added another state title at Sehome in Bellingham.
"There was a close play at first where I meant to say out but instead said safe, and later there was a play at second where I meant to say safe but instead said out. Afterward, Coach comes up to me with a smile and says, "Well, at least you're consistent."
Bender, who grew up watching some of Leo Nicholson's hoopsters, said, "Dean's patience turned out to be really helpful to me. I played at Central my freshman year but didn't do too well, so I quit the next year. The season after that I wanted to come back, and he could have been thinking, "Well, this kid quit once already and I'm not sure I want to go through that type of thing again.
"He was cautious, but he ended up giving me a fair chance and things worked out great. You do a lot of growing up when you're playing for him."
Yakima's Dave Allen, who played on the 1965 Davis state title team that many consider among the best in Washington prep history, moved on to Central (then named Central Washington State College) and was among Nicholson's best players.
From 1966-70, Allen ran the offense and was also a stellar defender on some of the Wildcats' most entertaining and successful teams.
He played in 127 games, ranking among the program leaders, reached the national tournament in Kansas City all four years and guided Central to the Final Four three times.
On the 1970 national runners-up he was a starter along with Bender, brothers Paul and Mitch Adams and guard Joe LaDuca.
Allen won Central's Inspirational Award during his final three seasons, claimed the prestigious Mr. Hustle Award at Kansas City and also was named a third-team NAIA All-American as a senior.
Though college basketball adopted the 3-point shot long after Allen's departure, he still ranks among the school's career scoring leaders with 1,393 points — just ahead of Nicholson's 1,377.
"At Kansas City we played a lot of teams that were averaging 100 points a game," Allen said. "That wasn't our style. We'd run our offense and make the other team play at a pace it wasn't comfortable with. And if the other guys made a little run, Coach would change our own defense up, switching from zone to man-to-man or maybe using a half-court trap press. He was always a step or two ahead of the other guy. That sort of becomes obvious when you look at his record."
True enough.
But there is much more involved in men who played for or otherwise knew Nicholson more than a half-century ago, to be not only willing but eager to travel 700 miles to visit him.
Though never a glad-hander like many in his profession, Coach has a razor-sharp wit and seems to use his sense of humor at the best opportunities.
His 1974 team, featuring Ellensburg products Dave McDow (a senior) and Les Wyatt (a freshman), was struggling through a late season road trip in which the Wildcats were clobbered 89-67 at Eastern Washington on a Friday night.
Having slept in a Pasco hotel en route to a Saturday night game at Eastern Oregon, Nicholson had his core players gathered in a hotel room to watch film of the Mountaineeers before leaving for La Grande, Ore.
In the hallway, one of the team's deep reserves and freest spirits, Dave Pemberton, was being more than a little rambunctious.
And the mood in Coach's room grew increasingly tense. You could've heard a pin drop.
Finally, after one last and especially loud outburst outside, Nicholson said in his trademark gravelly voice, "I'm glad to hear that David's come out of his shell."
The room exploded in laughter. And Central that night claimed a much-needed 85-82 win.
The mood at Nicholson's California gatherings has no doubt been similarly jovial.
"We have a get-together Friday night after all the guys arrive and get checked in at their hotel," Nicholson said via telephone last week. "Then on Saturday afternoon we all go to Gary's where we have a great meal and just a heck of a good time in his backyard.
"It's really just a great time, seeing all the guys again, and some who can't make the trip call us on the phone. I just can't tell you how much I've enjoyed the get-togethers, and Good Lord willing we'll do it again next year."
Added Bender, marveling at his coach's sharpness, "He still follows sports, and I don't mean just basketball. He'll say, did you see so-and-so (on TV) the other night, or have you seen this team or that team?
"Dean's getting older, as we all are. But I'll tell you this: Upstairs, he's still got it."
