TOPPENISH — Freshman Jason Sanchez hit one of two free throws to force overtime and his senior teammates led Toppenish to a 47-43 win over East Valley on Friday night.
Josh Perez appeared to hit a game-winning layup at the buzzer after East Valley missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but referees erased the basket because of an inadvertent whistle. Perez still put up 15 points and Shane Rivera added 16 for the Wildcats, who will play at Grandview next Saturday. East Valley's set to host Wapato on Friday.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 6, Eli Esquivel 11, Hermann 3, Field 7, Kinlow 0, Anthony Tasker 10, Staymates 6.
TOPPENISH — Myers 3, Mesplie 4, Josh Perez 15, Shane Rivera 16, Cisneros 0, Luna 0, Maldonado 0, Cortes 0, Sanchez 3, Hauson 6.
East Valley=6=13=12=8=4=—=43
Toppenish=8=14=8=9=8=—=47
-
ELLENSBURG 64, EASTLAKE 40: At Eastlake, Emmett Fenz surpassed 30 points for his third straight game by scoring 32 and Gavin Marrs came close to a triple-double with 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Bulldogs. They'll play a nonleague game at Wenatchee on Tuesday.
ELLENSBURG — Gavin Marrs 20, Schmidt 2, G. Fenz 0, Loen 0, Stueckle 2, Rogers 6, Borst 0, Emmett Fenz 32, Musser 2, Bennett 0.
EASTLAKE — Ataberk Yildiz 14, Heisser 0, Lee 0, Ballman 2, Whitehorn 2, Shelton 0, Luke Wiljanen 18, Griffin 0, Cajias 3, White 1.
Ellensburg=20=8=19=17=—=64
Eastlake=6=8=16=10=—=40
Ellensburg highlights: Marrs 9 rebs, 7 assts, 3 steals, 3 blocks; E. Fenz 4 assts, 3 stls; Musser 6.
-
KAMIAKIN 72, WEST VALLEY 70 (OT): At Kamiakin, Landen Birley hit four of his team's eight 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Rams in their season opener. Parker Mills had 14 points and 10 rebounds for West Valley, which hosts Selah on Tuesday.
WEST VALLEY — Komstadius 8, May 7, Landen Birley 22, Parker Mills 14, Sadeddin 9, Meluskey 7, Kneisler 3.
KAMIAKIN — Ethan Riley 10, Javier Sidergets 19, Hernandez 8, Peter Dress 31, Gladney 4, Schumacher 0, Wagar 0, Merrill 0.
West Valley=18=18=13=11=10=—=70
Kamiakin=22=10=15=13=12=—=72
Highlights: Mills 10 rebs; Meech Sadeddin 8 rebs.
-
GRANDVIEW 80, EISENHOWER 28: At Eisenhower, Julian Garza and Luke Cortez scored 13 points apiece to lead four players in double figures as the Greyhounds improved to 3-0. Grandview hosts Wapato on Tuesday.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 13, Draculan 8, E. Armendariz 7, Dorsett 6, Fajardo 9, Medina 0, Montes 0, Lino Armendariz 12, Jeffrey 0, Mavryk Bentley 12, Magana 0, Luke Cortez 13.
EISENHOWER — Furman 3, Garcia 2, Amir Mitchell 11, Davis 4, Stephens 2, Pimento 3, Harry 1, Cerna 2.
Grandview=25=17=18=20=—=80
Eisenhower=7=8=9=4=—=28
Highlights: Draculan (G) 11 rebs; Garza (G) 5 asts; Dorsett (G) 6 stls; Bentley (G) 8 rebs.
-
LA SALLE 60, MABTON 52: At Mabton, Moses O'Connor scored a pair of baskets in each quarter and finished with 16 points to pace the Lightning.
LA SALLE — Craig 7, Aden Gonzalez 12, Moses O'Connor 16, Faletto 8, Valladares 0, Stevens 2, Allard 0, Judd 8, Sanchez 7.
MABTON — Zuniga 1, Fransisco Moreno 13, Sam Vasquez 10, Zavala 4, Crowlet 8, Burrieta 0, Marco Espinoza 16, Chavez 0, Cisneros 0, Calixto 0.
La Salle=12=17=11=20=—=60
Mabton=22=16=8=6=—=52
-
WHITE SWAN 70, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 62: At White Swan, freshman Daunte Van Pelt netted 21 points for the Cougars, who made 16 of 18 free throws. White Swan (1-1) travels to Wahluke on Tuesday.
WHITE SWAN — Karder Gleason 12, Daunte Van Pelt 21, Roger Valdez 18, Hamilton 2, Ryan 3, Bill 3, Willie Dittentholer 11.
Dayton=12=16=14=20=—=62
White Swan=15=22=9=24=—=70
-
TRI-CITIES PREP 52, GOLDENDALE 50: At Pasco, Eli Golding scored 19 points to help the Timberwolves nearly come back from a 12-point deficit in their season opener.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 0, O'Leary 0, Sherf 0, Bischoff 7, Sam Wilder 13, Eli Golding 19, Gilk 0, Josh Boe 10, Groves 1.
TRI-CITIES PREP — Blake McClure 13, Mortensen 0, Wilde 0, Mercado 0, K. Jordan 6, Cole Jordan 12, Torres 0, Calderon 9, Mendoza 0, Shumway 6, W. Wilde 0.
Goldendale=9=12=16=13=—=50
Tri-Cities Prep=16=14=10=12=—=52
-
BURBANK 76, CLE ELUM 59: At Burbank, Joel Kelly scored 21 points and Luke Chafin added 14 for the Warriors. They'll host Cascade on Tuesday.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 7, Najar 3, Luke Chafin 14, Joel Kelly 21, Johnson 8, Favero 4, Graff 0, Ellis 0, Spear 0, Williams 2.
Cle Elum=17=19=8=15=—=59
Burbank=21=21=21=13=—=76
-
KIONA-BENTON 60, HIGHLAND 36: At Benton City, Adrian Ceja scored a team-high 11 points for the Scotties.
HIGHLAND — Adrian Ceja 11, McCart 7, Hakala 4, Castro 4, Ayala 2.
Highland=6=11=2=17=—=36
Kiona-Benton=21=17=14=8=—=60
Highland highlights: McCart 4 stls; Castro 3 stls; Ayala 6 rebs.
-
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 70, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 65: At Liberty Christian, Joel Belaire netted 25 points and hauled down 13 rebounds in the Crusaders' season opener.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Haydn Edwards 16, Joel Belaire 25, Micah Morgan 10, Micah Rivera 14, Lee 0, Bowden 0, Palma 0.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — Keegan Bishop 9, Andrew Smith 22, Sam Culver 11, Drew Ott 12, Jamie Dunham 10, Grover 5, Cowan 0.
Highlights: Belaire 13 rebs, 2 stls; Morgan 3 rebs, 2 stls; Rivera 9 rebs; Keaton Lee 3 blks, 5 rebs, 2 assts.
