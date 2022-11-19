SALT LAKE CITY — A dominant performance carried Central Washington to a win in Salt Lake City for the second straight night on Saturday.
GNAC preseason player of the year Samantha Bowman stepped into the spotlight as the Wildcats came from behind to top Westminster 87-76. Using Sunshine Huerta's 37-point performance in Friday's 95-76 win over Metro State as inspiration, the 6-foot-4 Zillah grad scored a career-high 36 points and grabbed 19 rebounds to go along with six assists, five blocks and five steals.
Bowman scored seven points in the final quarter, including a 3-pointer to cap off a 13-1 run and stretch Central's lead to 83-70. She said making 3-of-5 shots from beyond the arc gave her more energy, as evidenced by an emphatic celebration after her shot went through the net.
"I kind of let the game come to me at that point," Bowman said. "I was just confident in my shooting and didn't hesitate."
She praised the clutch shooting of Concordia transfer Malia Smith, who hit two threes during that decisive run on her way to a career-high nine points. Freshman Asher Cai added 14 points, including 12 in the first half to help the Wildcats survive some offensive struggles.
They trailed 38-31 after giving up a 13-3 run in the second quarter and wouldn't go back in front until Bowman's jumper made it 45-44 with 7:29 left in the third. She shot 15-of-24 from the field and said Central's young team has done well responding to constructive criticism at halftime all season.
Central's outscored opponents by an average of nearly 16 points in the second half during its 4-0 start and got a big boost from Huerta, who scored 14 of her 18 points after halftime. Despite all their offensive success, though, the Wildcats didn't pull away until the fourth quarter, when they held Westminster to just 25% shooting and forced four turnovers.
"I think we need to focus more on defense," Bowman said. "I think when we get defensive stops it really does fuel us."
They'll return to action next week for two games at Regis university in Denver, starting with No. 20 Colorado School of Mines Friday at 3:30 p.m.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samantha Bowman 36, Sunshine Huerta 18, Asher Cai 14, Schow 8, Maeda 0, Smith 9, Heitschmidt 2, Johnson 0. Totals 33-73 12-15 87.
WESTMINSTER — Ashley Greenwood 26, Lyndzi Rich 22, Means 5, Satini 5, Falatea 4, Jaycee Lichtie 13, Nawahine 2, Ballard 0. Totals 32-69 8-13 76.
CWU=21=14=27=25=—=87
WC=16=22=25=13=—=76
CWU highlights — Bowman 19 rebs, 6 assts, 5 blks, 5 stls, 3-5 3pt; Smith 3-7 3pt.
-
Big lead disappears for YVC
PENDLETON, Ore. — A lack of depth appeared to take its toll on Yakima Valley in an 83-76 overtime loss to Green River Saturday afternoon at Blue Mountain College.
The Yaks scored the game's first 26 points before the Gators knocked down a free throw early in the second quarter. YVC still led 63-48 after Hope Driscoll sank two free throws with a little more than six minutes left.
She put up 14 points and Taylor Newman added a team-high 26, including a layup with four seconds left to send the Yaks to overtime. The freshman point guard shot 11-of-18 from the recorded four assists and four steals.
Aliyah Finch just missed a double-double for YVC with nine points and 16 rebounds, while Faith McCarty totaled 16 points and six rebounds. Granger's Jasslyn Ramos played 31 minutes as the only substitute for Yakima Valley, which will return for its third game in three days against Clark on Sunday.
GREEN RIVER — Abigail Mundy 21, Kalama 9, Anderson 4, Ramirez 4, Harder 0, Sadi Clemons 13, Emily Williams 12, Graycie Huff 10, Tessa Pan 5, Angel 5. Totals 30-72 17-23 83.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Taylor Newman 26, Faith McCarty 16, Hope Driscoll 14, Finch 9, Begay 8, Ramos 3. Totals 28-64 15-25 76.
GRC=0=22=18=27=16=—=83
YVC=22=17=15=13=9=—=76
YVC highlights: Newman 4 assts, 4 stls; Aliyah Finch 16 rebs; Skylar Begay 9 rebs, 3 blks; Driscoll 3 stls; McCarty 6 rebs.
-
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Central goes cold in loss
LOS ANGELES — Central Washington's early-season offensive struggles returned Saturday night in Los Angeles.
The Wildcats defense kept them in the game but they couldn't score enough to avoid a 57-51 loss to Cal State Los Angeles. A scoring drought of more than three minutes before Colby Gennett's 3-pointer with three seconds left allowed the Golden Eagles to pull away with an 8-0 run.
Camron McNeil scored 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting to lead Central and Gennett added 10 as the Wildcats shot just 39% from the field. They held CSULA to just 38% shooting and won the rebounding battle 41-29.
Central fell to 1-3 one night after scoring 46 points in the second half to beat Cal State San Marcos 69-60. Another road trip, this time to Nampa, Idaho, starts next Friday with a game against Midwestern State.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Colby Gennett 10, Hector 9, Banks 2, Kamalu-Vargas 2, Poquette 0, Camron McNeil 13, Brizee 5, Pepper 5, Spivey 3, Brown III 2, Gilbert 0. Totals 20-51 4-11 51.
CAL STATE LA — Sokol 8, Moore 8, Walker 8, Bell 6, Pearre 5, Dominic Escobar 17, Johnson 3, Cannady 2, Rasheed 0. Totals 20-53 12-21 57.
Halftime: 24-20 CSULA.
CWU highlights: Isaiah Banks 7 rebs.
-
WOMEN'S RUGBY
Central knocked out in semifinals
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Central Washington couldn't recover from a slow start and lost to Life 23-19 in the D1 Elite semifinals.
The Wildcats trailed 10-0 at halftime before Malia Ili, Madison Hadden and Tessa Hann all scored tries. Central finished its season 4-4 after two straight close losses to Life.
