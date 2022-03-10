HAYWARD, Calif. — Two of Central Washington's top three scorers delivered when it mattered most to keep the Wildcats' season alive at the NCAA Division II West Regional Friday afternoon.
Samantha Bowman and Kizzah Maltezo scored 14 of the final 19 points in Central's 79-74 overtime win over Northwest Nazarene, the program's first NCAA regional victory. Bowman recorded her nation-leading 25th double-double with 24 points and 24 rebounds while Maltezo hit five threes to en route to 21 points.
A layup by Bowman gave Central a one-point lead with 40 seconds left in the first-round matchup at Cal State East Bay. Maltezo and Bowman made four straight free throws to close out the Wildcats' sixth consecutive win.
"Sam was just amazing all night on the boards and then being aggressive in the paint and finishing strong at the rim," coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. "She really kept us in a good rhythm the whole game."
Her presence inside opened up some 3-point opportunities and Central hit 11, including three key shots late from Central's younger players. Freshman Valerie Huerta knocked down a critical three to give the Wildcats a 60-58 lead one possession after sophomore Jenna Troy did the same thing with about three minutes left in regulation, and sophomore Tori Maeda made a go-ahead three late in overtime.
Troy matched her career-high with 13 points for the second straight game, giving the Wildcats another scoring option on the perimeter. Huerta, Central's point guard, wat the only player to stay on the floor for all 45 minutes.
CWU shot just 3-of-16 from the field in the first quarter and trailed 8-1 before Maltezo sank her first 3-pointer. GNAC player of the year and Ellensburg grad Kassidy Malcolm scored seven of her 11 points in the first 12 minutes to help the Wildcats stay close.
"They just were trapping us all over the floor and trapping our ballscreens and not really allowing us to get into our offense," Richardson-Thornley said. "We just had to make adjustments."
Malcolm's 3-pointer sparked an 11-0 run to give Central its first lead of the game midway through the second quarter. She also scored her team's final points of regulation on a layup to put the Wildcats up 64-62 with 40 seconds left.
Northwest Nazarene missed its next three shots but Central's inability to rebound combined with a five-second violation gave the Nighthawks enough chances to tie the game. They even had an opportunity to win it after another turnover, but Teagan Thurman's contested 15-foot jumper at the buzzer bounced off the back of the rim.
Erin Jenkins scored 25 points to lead NNU, which lost two of its three meetings with the Wildcats this season. In the earlier first round game, Western Washington beat Alaska Anchorage 76-64.
The two results set up another rematch between the two GNAC rivals Saturday night with a regional championship berth on the line. The No. 2 seed Wildcats won two of their first three meetings against the No. 3 Vikings, including a 57-46 triumph in last Saturday's GNAC tournament championship.
"This time of year's just about surviving and advancing," Richardson-Thornley said. "(Overtime is) not ideal but it is what it is and we can't think about that."
NORTHWEST NAZARENE — Erin Jenkins 25, Clare Eubanks 10, Knishka 2, Clark 2, Nieto 1, Teagan Thurman 12, Nyalam Thabach 10, Sylve 4, Bohner 0. Totals 34-78 3-4 74. Totals 34-78 3-4 74.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samantha Bowman 24, Kizzah Maltezo 21, Kassidy Malcolm 11, Huerta 7, Maeda 3, Jenna Troy 13, Heitschmidt 0. Totals 28-74 12-16 79.
NNU=19=9=15=21=10=—=74
CWU=13=18=12=21=15=—=79
CWU highlights: Bowman 24 rebs, 5 assts; Maltezo 5-11 3p,
