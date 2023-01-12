ANCHORAGE — Samantha Bowman turned in another historic performance and Central Washington snapped a pair of losing streaks in emphatic fashion by topping Alaska Anchorage 71-47 Thursday night.
The 6-foot-3 Zillah graduate didn't even need the last eight minutes to record her first career triple-double, just the third in school history and the GNAC's first since 2016. She finished with 15 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists.
Bowman also matched her season-high with five blocks to help Central's dominant defense end a three-game losing skid and earn the Wildcats' first win in Anchorage since 2013, a stretch of eight games. They led the entire way after jumping out to a 10-0 lead with the help of 3-pointers by Tori Maeda and Sunshine Huerta, who scored 10 of her 13 points in the first half.
CWU closed the second quarter on an 8-0 run and opened the third on a 10-4 run to stretch its lead out to 50-27. The Wildcats held the Seawolves to a season-low 26% from the field while blocking 10 shots for the first time since 2019.
Central (4-3 GNAC, 12-4 overall) will conclude its Alaska trip Saturday afternoon at Fairbanks.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samantha Bowman 15, Sunshine Huerta 13, Ashley Schow 12, Tori Maeda 11, Cai 8, Heitschmidt 8, Johnson 3, Coulter-Fa'amafu 1, Smith 0, Bush 0. Totals 24-53 14-20 71.
ALASKA ANCHORAGE — Hajdukovich 9, Rabb 7, Evans 7, Moore 6, Fernandez 3, Robertson 6, Ingram 3, Marfil 2, Berfield 2, Beaumont 2, Pinckney 0, Tovia 0, Bey 0, Mack 0. Totals 20-77 5-8 47.
Central Washington=16=24=21=10=—=71
Alaska Anchorage=11=12=13=11=—=47
CWU highlights: Bowman 19 rebs, 10 assts, 5 blks; Cai 12 rebs; Schow 6 rebs, 4 assts, 2 blks.
