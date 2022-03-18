From all-SCAC West to NCAA All-American.
Zillah graduate Samantha Bowman and her record-breaking season for Central Washington’s women’s basketball team received national acclaim on Friday as the junior center was named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association’s All-American second team.
Bowman, who currently leads all levels of NCAA basketball in rebounding, set school and GNAC records for rebounds in a season (477) and a game (29). She averaged 16.2 points, 15.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots per game.
As Central’s first women’s basketball NCAA All-American selection since 2002, Bowman led the Wildcats to their most successful season of the Division II era, helping Central to its first GNAC championship and an appearance in the West Regional. She earned MVP honors in the GNAC tournament and grabbed a tournament record 23 rebounds and scored 12 points in the championship win over Western Washington.
Bowman posted a Division II-leading 25 double-doubles this season, with four separate 20-point, 20-rebound efforts.
