ELLENSBURG — Central Washington's women provided plenty of drama for the approximately 500 people able to attend Saturday's basketball game at Nicholson Pavilion, the first one in nearly 11 months.
The Wildcats certainly won't remember the 79-77 overtime win over Northwest Nazarene as a perfect performance after starting slow and giving up a 10-point fourth quarter lead. Coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said those lapses could be attributed to a young team lacking experience in its own gym, where two starters had never so much as shot a basket before Saturday morning.
"I don't think we had anticipated just how good it was going to feel just to be in our home gym and our locker room," Richardson-Thornley said. "That locker room is such a special place for a team and a lot of camaraderie happens in there and team building."
Early foul trouble to Central's second-leading scorer, Sunshine Huerta, only magnified Central's experience issues. But even when the Wildcats struggled to score, they could always turn to preseason GNAC player of the year Samantha Bowman, who responded by posting another massive double-double of 32 points and 22 rebounds.
The Zillah grad said her guards found her in good positions, helping the 6-foot-3 senior shoot 11-of-20 from the field. As NNU's offense started to heat up in the fourth quarter, Bowman took matters into her own hands by scoring nine consecutive points for the Wildcats, including a big three to put them ahead 63-58.
"I felt like I needed to get the ball just because of the score," said Bowman, who received a special commemorative ball before tipoff for becoming the first player in Central history to record 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. "I’m in that position where I kind of have to score."
She moved into third place all-time on the GNAC's career rebounds list early in the first quarter and finished the game at 1,057, just 26 behind second place. Two blocked by Bowman bolstered a defense she said continues to be the main focus for the league's highest scoring team.
Their growth has impressed Richardson-Thornley, who noted an improvement from one key situation to another on Saturday. McKenna Castledine sank an open 3-pointer to tie the score at 71 with 25 seconds left in regulation, then in overtime Central's high-pressure man-to-man defense resulted in a contested look from 25 feet at the final buzzer.
"That was great because we had made a mistake in regulation and our girls had to learn quick," Richardson-Thornley said. "We could not let that mistake happen in overtime."
An offensive foul erased Bowman's game-winner with two seconds left in regulation, giving the fans who came to the arena despite a light dusting of snow five more minutes of basketball. No designated section left students scattered throughout the east side bleachers, Central's band occupied most of the bleachers behind the south baseline, and no seats were available beyond the north baseline or west sideline behind the team benches.
Richardson-Thornley agreed that setup is still preferable to playing "home" games two hours away at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, where Central lost to Western Washington and Simon Fraser earlier this month. The Wildcats have only lost one of their last 10 games at Nicholson Pavilion, a 74-72 defeat against No. 8 WWU last February.
Just like last season, Central ended the first half of the league schedule with a 6-3 record, and Richardson-Thornley said they're in a good spot at 14-4 overall and fourth in the latest West Region rankings. They'll keep practicing at the Student Rec Center to prepare for two more games at Nicholson Pavilion next week, starting Thursday against Seattle Pacific, who's tied with the Wildcats for third place in the GNAC.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE — McKenna Castledine 15, Danika Starr 13, Clare Eubanks 13, Jordan Pinson 12, E. Clark 3, Loy Waid 12, Nieto 6, K. Clark 2, Cami Knishka 1, Bohner 0, Davis 0, Friend 0. Totals 29-67 14-19 77.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samantha Bowman 32, Asher Cai 13, Huerta 8, Schow 6, Maeda 6, Heitschmidt 6, Johnson 5, Smith 3. Totals 28-64 16-25 79.
Northwest Nazarene=16=10=20=25=6=—=77
Central Washington=16=10=20=25=8=—=79
CWU highlights: Bowman 22 rebs, 2 blks, 4 assts; Maeda 6 assts; Cai 4 assts, 2 blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.