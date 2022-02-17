MONMOUTH, Ore. — Central Washington’s top scoring forward finally experienced an off night, so the Wildcats turned to their other dynamic forward.
Samantha Bowman’s efficient offensive performance combined with one of CWU’s best defensive efforts this season proved to be more than enough to pick up a 66-46 road win at Western Oregon. The junior from Zillah scored 24 points on 11-of-14 shooting, mostly in the paint, and grabbed 14 rebounds for her 17th double-double to go along with four steals.
“Sam had a fantastic game,” coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “She was great defensively, being a big presence for us in the paint with help side.”
Her patience waiting for the right shots paid off, especially with the defense more focused on Kassidy Malcolm, the league’s leading scorer whose streak of scoring at least 23 points ended at five. She still contributed 11 points and Kizzah Maltezo added 12 as the Wildcats shot 56% from the field in a relatively slow-paced game.
Central went into halftime up five and pulled away in the third quarter thanks to its defense, which held Western Oregon to eight points in the third period. Despite giving up 16 second-chance points on 17 offensive rebounds, the Wildcats still didn’t give up 50 points for the first time all season.
Wednesday’s first West Region poll ranked Central Washington second, behind only rival Western Washington. Richardson-Thornley said it’s a good sign the Wildcats remain on track to achieve their goal of reaching the Division II NCAA tournament, but she also knows said they’re not yet playing their best in all facets of the game.
“I feel like we’re in a good spot, but I still feel like we’ve got a lot to improve on,” Richardson-Thornley said. “We’ve had moments. I don’t know if we’ve put together a good game like that yet.”
After a trip to Saint Martin’s on Saturday, the Wildcats will play two key home games against Alaska Anchorage and Montana State Billings, the teams just ahead of them in the GNAC standings. Central remains well ahead of fifth-place Northwest Nazarene with four games to go.
The Wildcats ended up starting Thursday’s game more than two hours earlier than expected after the Central Washington men once again went on a COVID-19 pause, forcing the cancellation of a home game against Western Oregon. It’s unclear whether the men will be able to play Saturday at Saint Martin’s.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samantha Bowman 24, Kizzah Maltezo 12, Kassidy Malcolm 11, Maeda 3, Huerta 2, Heitschmidt 5, Sisul 5, Troy 4, Hagemeier 0, Bush 0. Totals 28-50 4-7 66.
WESTERN OREGON — Meadow Aragon 12, McCarver 7, C. McClave 3, Wright 3, Clark 2, Princy Paaluhi-Caulk 6, Gambee 6, A. McClave 5, Williams-Kennedy 3, Wheeler 2, White 0, Winkler 0. Totals 20-64 1-3 46.
Central Washington 16 13 18 19 — 66
Western Oregon 14 10 8 14 — 6
CWU highlights: Bowman 14 rebs, 4 stls; Tori Maeda 4 assts; Kassidy Malcolm 4 assts.
Malcolm, Bowman honored
Central Washington forwards Kassidy Malcolm and Samantha Bowman continued to rack up awards recognizing their outstanding seasons.
Both players were named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team on Thursday, thanks to Malcolm’s 4.0 GPA and Bowman’s 3.44 GPA. Malcolm leads the GNAC with 19.2 points per game and Bowman’s 15.8 rebounds per game leads the country to complement her 16 points per game.
