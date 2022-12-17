Almost one year after shattering her own single-game school record for rebounds, Central Washington's Samantha Bowman raised the bar once again Saturday night at Yakima Valley College.
The Zillah grad grabbed a GNAC-record 31 boards in the Wildcats' 79-52 rout of Whitman, and she also contributed 12 points. Sunshine Huerta led CWU's offense once again with 24 points while dishing out five assists.
Asher Cai added 12 points to complete another strong performance by Division II's highest scoring trio. The Wildcats shot better than 52% from the field in the first quarter as they raced out to a 10-point lead.
Bowman raised her season average to 15.2 rebounds per game and reclaimed her spot atop the Division II leaderboard, where she finished last season when she set a GNAC record with 477 rebounds. The 6-foot-4 forward needs 304 more to match the GNAC's career leader with 1,181 rebounds.
Central outrebounded Whitman 53-32 and improved to 9-1 heading into its last nonconference game of the season. The Wildcats will host Walla Walla Monday evening in their final game at YVC, one of three venues serving as their homecourt as renovations continue at Nicholson Pavilion.
WHITMAN — Korin Baker 14, Carly Martin 12, Elena McHargue 10, Taylor 4, Drango 2, Coverson 8, Marecle 2, Lundberg 0, Ogden 0, Maiden 0. Totals 21-62 7-8 52.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Sunshine Huerta 24, Samantha Bowman 19, Asher Cai 12, Tori Maeda 10, Schow 4, Johnson 5, Heitschmidt 5, Coulter-Fa'amafu 0, Bush 0. Totals 32-73 7-11 79.
Whitman=14=11=14=13=—=52
Central Washington=24=19=18=18=—=79
Yaks fall to Green River
MOUNT VERNON — For the second straight day, Yakima Valley couldn't quite complete a big second-half comeback in an 88-81 loss to Green River Saturday at Skagit Valley.
Skylar Begay's layup with 5:43 left cut the Yaks' deficit to just four points before they gave up nine straight to fall behind by double digits once again. They trailed by as much as 21 early in the third quarter before a 14-2 run sparked by an Aliyah Finch layup.
She totaled game-highs of 22 points and 16 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season while shooting 11-of-17 from the field. Hope Driscoll just missed a double-double of her own with 16 points and eight rebounds.
Yakima Valley (2-7) trailed by 18 on Friday before forcing overtime in a 90-84 loss to Skagit Valley. Pierce will visit the Yaks next Saturday for a noon tipoff.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Aliyah Finch 22, Hope Driscoll 16, Skylar Begay 13, Faith McCarty 12, Newman 7, Standley 6, J. Ramos 5, I. Ramos 0. Totals 34-78 11-19 81.
GREEN RIVER — Saydee Anderson 17, Alyna Ramirez 16, Abigail Mundy 10, Kalama 8, Marckx 6, Sadi Clemons 15, Williams 9, Huff 3, Tessa Pan 2, Angel 2. Totals 29-69 18-20 88.
YVC=14=19=24=24=—=81
GRCC=24=26=16=22=—=88
YVC highlights: Finch 16 rebs; Driscoll 8 rebs.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Yaks drop second straight in Tacoma
TACOMA — Yakima Valley came up short again in an 82-77 loss at Tacoma Saturday night.
West Valley graduate Conner Turner scored 18 points to lead the Yaks and Bright Kari recorded a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds. YVC freshman Javonte Darrett scored 17 points off the bench.
The 2-6 Yaks will conclude their Tacoma road trip with a 2 p.m. game against Whatcom on Sunday.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Conner Turner 18, Bright Kari 16, Ilumoka 2, Tinner 2, Dunning 0, Javonte Darrett 17, Atazhoon 12, Cole 6, Kemp 2, Bates 2, Joe 0.
TACOMA — Xavier Savage 21, Jake Tenberge 20, Trent Williams 20, Stewart 4, Lewis 0, Drechsel 8, Androy 5, Wilkins 4.
Halftime: 34-32 TCC.
