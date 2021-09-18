BURNABY, B.C. — A breakout performance by junior running back Rashaad Boddie helped Central Washington pull away late and avoid disaster at Simon Fraser Saturday night.
The Wildcats survived some costly turnovers and penalties, plus a long lightning delay and heavy rain, to win their GNAC opener 36-14. Boddie ran through tackles all game for 279 yards and three touchdowns, including two in the second half to seal Central's 14th straight victory over SFU.
But this one stayed close for a lot longer than usual in the first game at Simon Fraser's newly renovated stadium.
Central jumped out to an early 8-0 lead before giving up a pair of touchdowns on either side of a delay sparked by an alarming lightning strike on campus, not far from the stadium. The Wildcat defense allowed some big plays while quarterbacks JJ Lemming and Quincy Glasper struggled to find time to throw behind an inexperienced offensive line without injured left tackle Will Ortner.
"We're just not a super disciplined ballclub," coach Chris Fisk said. "We've got to find a way to come into the game and try to find a way to make the plays in the first half that we seem to be able to make in the second half."
Boddie carried the offense to three touchdowns after halftime, capped off by his 87-yard run down the right sideline with two minutes left. Fisk also liked some of the things he saw from quarterbacks Glasper and JJ Lemming, when they had time to throw.
But that didn't happen nearly enough, even as coaches tried to come up with different schemes to give their offensive linemen some help. Fisk also acknowledged coaching errors on two long pass plays called back due to penalties for a illegal man downfield.
Some trash talking and altercations between players frustrated Fisk, who said better focus will be critical for his team moving forward. He also said defenders need to do a better job of paying attention to coverage rather than just watching their man in the secondary.
"I think similar to the offense we start the game and we're worried about the wrong things," Fisk said. "We're doing extremely immature things. We're not focused on the job at hand."
Despite those early issues, the defense settled in and shut out Simon Fraser for the final 42 minutes. They forced two turnovers, including one on first and goal.
Tony Archie led Central's receivers with four catches for 71 yards, highlighted by a 36-yard touchdown catch to put the Wildcats up 15-14 in the second quarter. Glasper completed that pass as one of his five throws while occasionally replacing starting quarterback JJ Lemming, and the freshman from California also added a running component to the offense with 39 yards on six carries.
"I think he did a great job," Fisk said. "I think our offensive line if the first half really didn't do any favors for any quarterback."
It's clear correcting those concerns will be a priority for Central heading into a pair of home games against ranked Lone Star Conference opponents. No. 17 Angelo State's scheduled to visit next week for the first game at Tomlinson Stadium since 2019, followed by No. 20 Midwestern State, which beat Angelo State 35-17 on Saturday.
"I think those are two excellent teams that are coming here over the next two weeks," Fisk said. "We're excited to come back to Ellensburg and play at home."
CWU=8=7=7=14=—=36
SFU=7=7=0=0=—=14
CWU — Rashaad Boddie 4 run (Crichton pass from Lemming)
SFU — Robert Meadors 12 pass from Justin Seiber (Elliott kick)
SFU — Glover Mason 18 rush (Elliott kick)
CWU — Tony Archie 36 pass from Quincy Glasper (Patrick Hegarty kick)
CWU — Boddie 28 run (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Cameron Daniels 1 run (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Boddie 87 run (Hegarty kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CWU, Boddie 25-279, Daniels 8-41, Glasper 6-39, JJ Lemming 4-16, JoJo Hillel 1-(minus-4); SFU, Mason 2-23, Paul Thomas 5-18, Somto Anyadike 1-9, Seiber 2-8.
PASSING — CWU, Lemming 14-31-1-147, Glasper 3-5-0-53; SFU, Seiber 23-50-1-285.
RECEIVING — CWU, Archie 4-71, Samuel Sanchez 3-49, JoJo Hillel 4-38, Darius Morrison 2-31, Tai-John Mizutani 1-9, Boddie 1-5, Isaac Crichton 2-2; SFU, Riley Morrison 9-76, Sam Davenport 2-42, Thomas 5-37, Caelin Johnson 1-33, Meadors 2-30, Dallas Dixon 1-27, Ryan Naylor 1-26, Mason 1-11, Ethan Janto 1-5.
