Already reeling from a lost 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, GNAC football suffered another major blow on Tuesday when Azusa Pacific University announced it is dropping the sport.
That leaves the GNAC with just three remaining football programs — Western Oregon, Simon Fraser and Central Washington.
"This is an extremely difficult decision," said Azusa Pacific director of athletics Gary Pine in a conference release. "I love Cougar football and it has meant a lot to all of us. Unfortunately, the long-term trends of college football in California have eroded the fiscal sustainability of many programs, ours included, and caused annual departmental deficits."
Ending the program after 55 years, Azusa Pacific, located northeast of Los Angeles, won the NAIA national championship in 1988 and joined the NCAA Division II GNAC in 2012. The Cougars captured the conference title in 2013, 2014 and 2016 and shared it with CWU in 2018.
Over the last eight seasons, Azusa Pacific had become Central Washington's best rival. The Wildcats held an 8-6 advantage with eight of those games decided by a touchdown or less.
Azusa Pacific was California's only NCAA Div. II or NAIA school with football. Over the last 30 years, 14 four-year colleges in the state have dropped the sport. In 2019, all six of APU's road games required air travel.
• While Wednesday offered Div. I football recruits an early signing day, Central Washington's national signing day — along with all Div. II programs — is scheduled for Feb. 3.