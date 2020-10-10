Like college athletic programs throughout the country, Central Washington has seen its teams sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.
And like many of those programs, CWU is taking to the virtual world to boost its fundraising efforts.
On Saturday, the athletic department will host a Virtual Homecoming on the day the Wildcats were to host Azusa Pacific at Tomlinson Stadium in their actual homecoming game that was canceled along with the rest of the fall sports calendar.
Tickets can purchased at
wildcatsports.com. A $100 ticket includes:
• Access to a virtual tailgate with CWU fall sports coaches Chris Fisk (football), Mario Andaya (volleyball), Michael Farrand (women’s soccer) and Kevin Adkisson (cross country) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and an update and question-and-answer session with the coaches at 5.
• Entries into drawing for tickets to 2021 games — including the Wildcats’ visit to Cheney to meet Eastern Washington on Sept. 11, 2021 — and CWU swag, and a commemorative ticket.
Tickets are also available for $25 and $10.
CWU also launched on Oct. 1 its seventh annual Wildcat Alumni Challenge — a competition between Wildcat sports teams to get the highest percentage of former athletes donating. It runs until Dec. 1.
The first $25 of each gift will go to Central’s athletic fund and toward that team’s percentage. Anything more than than the first $25 can go to the alum’s program of choice.
“The Wildcat Alumni Challenge continues to grow each and every year. Although the financial impact is certainly important, the bigger goal is to grow the number of former student-athletes engaging and supporting their alma mater,” CWU athletics director Dennis Francois said in a release.
The team with the highest percentage receives $5,000, while the team with the most donors gets $2,500.