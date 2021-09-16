Central Washington turned to a familiar target for the play that set up its only touchdown and accounted for almost 40% of its offense in the first half of last week's 63-14 loss at FCS No. 8 Eastern Washington.
Tony Archie's 34-yard catch gave the Wildcats a temporary boost, highlighting his ability to provide a valuable deep threat. Coach Chris Fisk said the sixth-year senior wide receiver also sets a great example for the younger receivers as they're trying to find their place in Central's offense, which hopes to return to its normal high-scoring form this Saturday at Simon Fraser.
"If you know Tony, Tony's a guy with a lot of edge," Fisk said. "He blocks just as hard as he runs routes."
After catching a team-high 49 passes in 2019, Archie's eager to show what he can do as a leader once again alongside fellow senior receiver JoJo Hillel. But while Hillel's comfortable as the group's vocal leader, Archie's realizing he needs to take charge and speak out while continuing to perform on the field.
He surpassed five receptions and 70 yards four times as a junior, including 11 catches in a comeback win at Western Oregon and a career-high 146 yards in the Wildcats' near-upset at Idaho. But Archie caught only one pass — good for an 11-yard touchdown — in Central's two blowout wins over Simon Fraser.
"I need to work on being more consistent," he said. "I'm trying to put up a pretty good number in this game."
The Wildcats own a 13-game win streak against the Clan, which began its season with a pair of big losses at Idaho and Linfield. Central's looking to open GNAC play with a win before facing No. 17 Angelo State and No. 20 Midwestern State in two key home tests.
Archie's confident in the abilities of JJ Lemming, who struggled on Eastern's red turf after matching a school-record with five touchdowns in the season opener at Eastern New Mexico. Fisk said the sophomore quarterback will remain the starter, but he still considers Zach Matlock and Quincy Glasper to be part of an ongoing competition for the job.
Lemming, Archie and others may need to step up in the absence of CWU's top two tailbacks, Tyler Flanagan and Jackson McCann. Fisk believes Flanagan could return from injury next week against Angelo State, along with first team all-league offensive lineman Will Ortner and first team defensive lineman Isaiah Carbajal, all of whom got hurt at Eastern New Mexico.
Needless to say, the Wildcat offense heading to Canada on Saturday — after the team went through the requisite paperwork to cross the border with COVID-19 restrictions — will look considerably different from the one that put up 51 points in Burnaby two years ago. But Archie said the roster still features plenty of talent capable of moving the ball at the new SFU Stadium.
"Everybody's young, so it's obviously going to be stressful at times," said Archie, who's on track to graduate with a degree in exercise science and wants to become a personal trainer. "But we like to try to keep our head on straight and make sure that we're staying positive and keeping everybody on the right path."
Fisk said he's seen plenty of mentoring from Archie and Hillel, working with younger players outside of practice. They spent a lot of time in the summer building chemistry with the new quarterbacks, none of whom had ever taken a snap for Central prior to this year.
Saturday's game could go a long way in determining if these Wildcats will be able to match the more than 280 yards passing per game the team averaged in 2019. Fisk said they're looking forward to facing another Division II opponent after learning a lot from the most talented team he's seen at Eastern Washington.
"With the way that we performed last week, these guys are hungry," Fisk said. "If anybody here is satisfied, they're in the wrong program."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.