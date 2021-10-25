Central Washington put together a dominant offensive performance and clinched the program’s fourth consecutive GNAC football championship to lead the conference’s Player of the Week awards.
Sophomore wide receiver Darius Morrison was named the Offensive Player of the Week after he caught four passes for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 53-21 win over Western Oregon. His day included a 40-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. It was the first 100-plus yard receiving performance by a CWU player this year and was the first of Morrison’s career.
Junior kicker Patrick Hegarty put nine points on the board to earn Special Teams Player of the Week honors. He converted on all six point-after attempts and also made a 39-yard field goal in the first quarter. He is 30 for 30 on point-after attempts this season.
CWU is ranked No. 3 in the initial Super Region Rankings announced by the NCAA on Monday.
The top seven teams in the final rankings advance to the NCAA Division II playoffs.
