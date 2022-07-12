With the top grade-point average in five sports, Central Washington University won the GNAC's Academic All-Sports Championship for the second year in a row.
The Wildcats posted the conference's top GPAs in men's basketball (3.32), football (3.10), men's track and field (3.29) and softball (3.76) and tied for first in volleyball (3.72). CWU was in the top three in five of the seven men's sports and four of the seven women's sports.
Central Washington tallied 155 total points in the GNAC's annual survey. Northwest Nazarene was second with 141 points and Saint Martin's finished third with 132 points.
Saint Martin's won the men's championship with 76 points, ahead of second-place Central Washington (68) and Northwest Nazarene (62). Seattle Pacific was the women's winner for the second year in a row, finishing with 92 points. Central Washington was second with 87 points.
Central Washington, Northwest Nazarene, Saint Martin's and Seattle Pacific all finished with overall GPAs over 3.0.
The Academic All-Sports standings are based on the cumulative grade point averages of all of the student-athletes on the official team rosters, including redshirts. Points are awarded in two-point increments.
