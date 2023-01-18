After cutting the deficit to two points twice in the final five minutes, Yakima Valley’s women fell to Spokane 61-53 in NWAC East Region basketball at Sherar Gym on Wednesday.
Faith McCarty’s third 3-pointer brought the Yaks within 50-48 with 4:29 left, and Aliyah Finch’s basket made it 52-50 with 3:36 remaining. But Spokane pushed ahead with a 6-0 run that included four free throws to secure the East Region win.
Finch finished with a game-high 19 points and Skylar Begay put together eight rebounds and five assists.
Yakima Valley (2-4, 5-11) will travel to Blue Mountain next Wednesday.
SPOKANE — Campbell 6, Kennedy McCorkle 14, Madeline Gebers 10, AJ Sobotta 9, Severs 8, G. Sobotta 2, Kostecka 5, Brown 3, Pope 4. Totals 19-52 17-21 61.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Newman 4, Aliyah Finch 19, Begay 6, Driscoll 8, Faith McCarthy 10, I. Ramos 3, J. Ramos 3, Standley 0. Totals 21-58 8-19 53.
Spokane 15 19 7 20 — 61
Yakima Valley 11 12 13 17 — 53
YVC highlights: Skylar Begay 8 rebs, 5 assts; Jasslyn Ramos 7 rebs; Hope Driscoll 6 rebs; Finch 6 rebs, 2 stls; McCarty 3-5 3p.
Rally falls short for YVC menDown by 18 midway through the second half, Yakima Valley’s men charged back to make a game of it but sixth-ranked Spokane held on for a 75-68 victory Wednesday night at Sherar Gym.
The Yaks trailed 54-36 with 11 minutes left but used an 18-6 run to pull within 60-54 with 4:10 left. YVC got even closer in the final seconds with Wyatt Dunning’s 3-pointer, which made it 72-68, but Spokane sealed the game at the foul line.
Javonte Darrett led YVC with 18 points, a pair of 3-pointers, nine rebounds and five assists.
The Yaks (3-3, 6-9) are off for a week and play at Blue Mountain next Wednesday.
SPOKANE — Carter Brown 14, Trey Stevens 12, Emmet Holt 26, Turner 7, Bippes 0, Delaney 4, Sellers 5, Hatler 7, Mesulam 0, Chatfield 0. Totals 23-52 20-27 75.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Javonte Darrett 18, Kemp 4, Kari 8, Joe 3, Turner 5, Tinley 0, Atazhoor 6, Cole 0, David Tinner 12, Bates 5, Dunning 7. Totals 28-58 5-11 68.
Halftime: Spokane 38-28.
YVC highlights: Darrett 9 rebs, 5 assts; Bright Kari 5 rebs, 3 assts; Tinner 5 rebs; Conner Turner 3 assts, 2 blks.
