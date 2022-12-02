SPOKANE — Gavin Bates hit four of his team’s eight 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead six players in double figures as Yakima Valley’s men defeated Big Bend 79-74 in the Bigfoot Classic on Friday.
Mason Tinley put together 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two 3-pointers for the Yaks, who outscored Big Bend at the foul line 23-10.
Yakima Valley (2-2) plays host Spokane on Saturday at 6 p.m.
BIG BEND — Sears 9, Garin Macfarlane 13, DJ Frye 19, Jeremy Devoe 15, Ellison 2, Schultz 3, McMakin 2, Mason Panelo 11, Hart 0, Goldsmith 0. Totals 28-69 10-12 74.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Mason Tinley 13, Jamon Kemp 13, Conner Turner 11, David Tinner 10, Gavin Bates 16, D’taye Joe 11, Cole 5, Dunning 0. Totals 24-57 23-35 79.
Halftime: 38-38.
YVC highlights: Tinley 9 rebs, 5 assts; Kemp 7 rebs; Tinner 8 rebs; Joe 7 rebs; Bates 4-6 3p; Dunning 3 assts.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Yaks lose at Linn-BentonALBANY, Ore. — Yakima Valley’s fourth-quarter comeback fell short in the Yaks’ first game of the Linn-Benton Classic against the hosts, Linn-Benton.
The Yaks fell 71-62 despite a 7-0 run in a 26-point fourth quarter to cut what was once a 22-point lead down to nine. Freshman Skylar Begay posted team-highs of 21 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks as YVC tried to dig out a hole created by a 12-2 Linn-Benton run in the second quarter.
Yakima Valley fell to 1-4 and will return to Linn-Benton to face Mt. Hood at 2 p.m. Saturday.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Skylar Begay 21, Taylor Newman 18, Faith McCarty 10, Finch 6, Driscoll 4, J. Ramos 2, Standley 1. Totals 23-64 11-26 62.
LINN-BENTON — Sabrina Aibee 20, Jones-Hoisington 9, Ray 9, Hale 6, Hankwitz 4, Emmaly Welch 20, Snelling 3, Krebs 0, Romig 0, Hartle 0, Walters 0. Totals 25-60 18-24 71.
YVC 6 18 12 26 — 62
LBCC 14 21 19 17 — 71
YVC highlights: Begay 8 rebs, 3 stls, 2 blks; Finch 7 rebs; McCarty 7 rebs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.