Yakima Valley bounced back from a 3-1 loss to beat Spokane 6-4 and split a home doubleheader Friday afternoon.
Alyssa Sosky doubled in the opener and went 2-for-2 with two runs to help the Yaks snap a three-game losing skid. Granger grad Nizhoni Tallman also scored twice and recorded two hits in four at-bats in the win, while former Ellensburg standout Madison Kennedy doubled, tripled and struck out five in a complete game.
Yakima Valley (9-21 NWAC East, 13-25 overall) will finish its season with a home doubleheader against North Idaho on Saturday.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Alyssa Sosky 1-3, 2b; Helina Hahn 2-3. Game 2: Sosky 2-2, 2 runs; Nizhoni Tallman 2-4, 2 runs; Madison Kennedy 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Helina Hahn 1-3, 2b, RBI.
TRACK AND FIELD
Central begins GNAC championships
MONMOUTH, Ore. — Central Washington's men reached the podium in three different field events and finished Day 1 third out of nine teams at the GNAC Outdoor Championships.
Drew Klein captured second place in the pole vault with a vault of 15 feet, 1.75 inches and Isaiah Webster's long jump of 23 feet, 3.5 inches earned him a runner-up finish at Western Oregon University. Angus Beaton took third in the hammer throw, reaching a mark of 172 feet and three inches.
Ellensburg grad E'lexis Hollis set herself up well for Saturday's finals by running a qualifying time of 11.64 seconds for the Wildcats in the women's 100 meter dash, good for second place behind Simon Fraser's Marie-Eloise Leclair. Central Washington's Lauryn Chandler posted the top qualifying time in the women's 100 meter hurdles, and the second, third and fourth spots in the preliminary heats of the men's 400 meter hurdles all belonged to Wildcats thanks to Austin Albertin, Reilly Williams and Aiden Wise.
The championships will conclude Saturday.
