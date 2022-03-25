Yakima Valley snapped an eight-game losing streak and picked up its first conference win against Blue Mountain Friday afternoon.
The Yaks dropped the first game of their doubleheader 3-1 before run-ruling the Timberwolves 16-4 in five innings. Jess Stanfield and Tayah Townsend both went 4-for-4 and drove in three runs each while Karly Hanosky went 3-for-3 with 2 RBI for YVC.
Yakima Valley will host Treasure Valley in a doubleheader on Saturday.
YVC highlights — Game 2: Jess Stanfield 4-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Tayah Townsend 4-4, 3 RBI; Karly Hanosky 3-3, 2 RBI.
WWU loses in D-II final
Western Washington couldn’t hold on to a halftime lead and lost to Glenville State 85-72 in Friday’s Division II national championship.
Fresno State transfer Brooke Walling’s double-double of 27 points and 12 rebounds led the GNAC regular season champs while former Black Hills standout Emma Duff added 17 points and nine rebounds.
The Vikings knocked out Central Washington by rallying in the fourth quarter for a 64-58 second-round win, one week after the Wildcats beat Western for their first GNAC tournament title. This time, the Vikings watched GSU pull away thanks to a 9-0 run midway through the final quarter.
