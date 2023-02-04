SPOKANE — Selah graduate Braydon Maier posted a season-best and tied for sixth with his teammate Drew Klein at the WSU Open in Spokane with a pole vault of 14 feet, 6 inches (4.43 meters), the second-best mark in the GNAC this indoor season.
Maier, a graduate student in his final year of eligibility, holds the school record in the pole vault with a mark of 15’11.75”. He’ll return to Spokane next week when the Wildcats compete in the Whitworth Invitational, their last competition before the GNAC Indoor Championships in Spokane on Feb. 20 and 21.
CWU highlights: PV — T-6. Braydon Meier 14’6”, T-6. Drew Klein 14’6”; 12. HJ — Kylie Griffin 5’3”; LJ 17. Isaiah Webster 20’11”; HJ — 20. Webster 6’2”; TJ — 13. Tre Silva 42’0”; 800m — 25. Zoe McDevitt 2:20.65.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Central stumbles at WesternBELLINGHAM — Central Washington fell behind early and never recovered in a 78-60 loss at No. 9 Western Washington Saturday night.
The Wildcats gave up a 12-0 run midway through the first quarter and trailed the defending national runner-up by as much as 29 points in the second half. Freshman Asher Cai scored 19 points and Zillah grad Samantha Bowman just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.
“Western is an extremely good basketball team and Carver is a tough place to play,” CWU coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “We can take a lot from tonight that we can move forward with that will make us better for next week but also for the future of this group.”
Central entered this week fourth in the West Region rankings, putting the Wildcats in good position to earn one of eight NCAA tournament spots with five games remaining. They’ll return to Ellensburg to face Alaska Fairbanks Thursday night.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Asher Cai 19, Sunshine Huerta 11, Samantha Bowman 10, Bush 2, Maeda 0, Ashley Schow 10, Johnson 4, Heitschmidt 4, Coulter-Fa’amafu 0, Smith 0. Totals 31-62 13-18 78.
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Katrina Gimmaka 22, Brooke Walling 11, Riley Dykstra 10, Olson 3, A. Dykstra 2, Carley Zaragoza 13, Grandbois 8, Reilly 8, Peterson 1, Fierke 0. Totals 22-64 13-15 60.
Central 11 14 9 26 — 60
Western 27 13 21 17 — 78
CWU highlights: Bowman 9 rebs, 4 assts, 2 blks.
Yaks fall to No. 2 Walla WallaWALLA WALLA — Yakima Valley’s three-game win streak ended in a 79-59 loss to No. 2 Walla Walla Saturday afternoon.
Aliyah Finch just missed her fifth straight double-double with 24 points and nine rebounds for the Yaks, who led 12-11 after one quarter. Yakima Valley (5-5, 8-13) dropped down to fifth place in the NWAC East heading into a crucial game Wednesday at Wenatchee Valley.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Aliyah Finch 24, Skylar Begay 16, Driscoll 5, McCarty 5, Newman 4, I. Ramos 5, J. Ramos 0, Standley 0. Totals 21-53 15-24 59.
WALLA WALLA — Dylan Lovett 28, Darbi Avery 17, McKenzie Long 11, Wood 5, Pentzer 0, Leber 6, Cortes 5, Ziegler 3, Maves 2, Chatfield 2, Horton 0, Shears 0, Rhoads 0. Totals 27-69 18-19 79.
Yakima Valley 12 12 18 17 — 59
Walla Walla 11 26 23 19 — 79
YVC highlights: Finch 9 rebs, 2 blks; Begay 2 blks.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Wildcats lose third straightANCHORAGE, Alaska — Central Washington started slow both halves in a 76-66 loss at Alaska Anchorage, extending its losing streak at the Alaska Airlines Center to six games.
The Wildcats didn’t score in the game’s first four minutes and fell behind 16-4 before storming back to take a 19-16 lead. A 22-9 UAA run to start the second half put CWU down by 22 in its third straight loss following a five-game win streak.
Samaad Hector scored a team-high 16 points for Central and Matt Poquette added 15. The Wildcats (5-8, 9-12) remain tied for sixth in the GNAC and will return home to host Northwest Nazarene next Saturday.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Matt Poquette 16, Samaad Hector 15, Banks 8, Gilbert 3, McNeil 2, Gennett 6, Brown III 6, Pepper 5, Taylor 3, Spivey 2, Kamalu-Vargas 0. Totals 23-47 12-17 66.
ALASKA ANCHORAGE — Lachlan Viney 21, Tyson Gilbert 13, Sawyer Storms 13, Dathan Satchell 10, Garrity 8, Bradley 6, Larsen 3, Williams 2, Ruzek 0, Hoosier 0. Totals 28-53 8-13 76.
Halftime: 40-31 UAA.
CWU highlights: Pepper 4 assts.
Yaks lose at Walla WallaWALLA WALLA — Yakima Valley couldn’t slow down No. 8 Walla Walla and struggled to score in the first half of an 87-72 road loss Saturday afternoon.
Javonte Darrett scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to energize an offense that shot just under 40% before halftime. YVC (5-5, 8-11) dropped into fifth place and will remain on the road to face Wenatchee Valley on Wednesday.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Javonte Darrett 20, Mason Tinley 14, Conner Turner 11, Kemp 4, Tinner 2, Cole 6, Joe 6, Kari 5, Atazhoon 2, Bates 2, Dunning 0. Totals 28-64 15-22 72.
WALLA WALLA — Josh Gillespie 26, Kyson Rose 18, Covy Kelly 18, Trey Arland 17, Wright 5, Fraly 2, Fletcher 1, Stith 0, Hart 0, Steinwand 0, Hymas 0, D. Kelly 0, Zunic 0. Totals 31-64 17-21 87.
Halftime: 45-28 WWCC.
YVC highlights: Darrett 8 rebs.
BASEBALL
Central swept in CaliforniaSAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Central Washington gave up a three-run walkoff homer to lose 7-5 in the second game of a doubleheader sweep at Cal State San Bernardino Saturday afternoon.
Charlie Larson homered in an 8-3 loss to start the day and back-to-back home runs by Brady Hinkle and Sam Lauderdale gave the Wildcats (0-3) a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning of the second game. They’ll try to pick up their first win of the season in Sunday’s series finale at San Bernardino at 11 a.m.
Game 1: CSUSB 8, Central Washington 3. Highlights: Charlie Larson 2-5, HR, 2 runs; Kevin Varner Jr. 3-5, 2b, run; Travis Helm 2-4. Game 2: CSUSB, Central Washington. Highlights: Varner Jr. 1-4, 2b, run; Ben Leid 2-4, run; Brady Hinkle 1-3, HR, 3 RBI; Sam Lauderdale 1-3, HR.
SOFTBALL
Wildcats drop two in IrvineIRVINE, Calif. — Central Washington fell behind early in a pair of losses Saturday in California.
The Wildcats gave up five runs in the first inning of an 8-3 loss to Cal State East Bay and 10 runs in the first inning of a 19-0 loss to Azusa Pacific. Allie Thiessen and Makenna King both delivered two hits against CSUEB for Central, which will conclude its Irvine trip against No. 2 Cal State Dominguez Hills at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Game 1: Cal State East Bay 8, Central Washington 3. Highlights: Allie Thiessen 2-3, run; Makenna King 2-3, RBI; Sasha Mitchell 1-1, 2b, RBI. Game 2: Azusa Pacific 19, Central Washington 0 (5 inn.).
MEN’S RUGBY
Central stays unbeaten at UCLAWESTWOOD, Calif. — Central Washington shut out UCLA in the second half to roll to a 52-21 win Saturday afternoon.
Oscar Treacy led the Wildcats with three tries and they put up 26 points after halftime for their fourth straight win to start the season. Central will finish a five-match road trip next Saturday at Saint Mary’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.