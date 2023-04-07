MONMOUTH, Ore. — Central Washington endured two more one-run losses at Western Oregon Friday afternoon.
The Wildcats (5-5 GNAC, 16-18 overall) failed to record a hit for the first six innings of the opener against WOU's Maddie Mayer. But they rallied to score two runs in the seventh and left two runners on scoring position at the end of a 4-3 loss.
An RBI double by Jillian Hampson and Brooke Jordan's two-run homer helped the Wildcats take a six-run lead in the second game of the doubleheader. But WOU's six-run sixth inning tied the game and Bella Valdes hit a walk-off RBI single in the 10th to complete the sweep.
Central has dropped six of its last nine games, including four straight one-run losses to GNAC opponents. The Wildcats will look to bounce back in Saturday's doubleheader at Western Oregon, set to begin at noon.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Makayla Miller 1-1, RBI. Game 2: Brooke Jordan 1-5, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Jillian Hampson 1-3, 2b, RBI.
-
BASEBALL
Central drops two to Saint Martin's
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington's four-game winning streak ended with a pair of home losses to Saint Martin's Friday afternoon.
The Wildcats nearly got off to a strong start before losing a one-run lead in the final inning of a 7-6 loss, despite Kevin Varner Jr.'s late home run. Austin Ohland also hit a pair of solo shots for Central's offense, but Trevor Tripoli's two-out triple in the seventh gave the Wildcats (8-10, 12-22) their only run in a 7-1 loss to end the day.
They'll try again in another home doubleheader scheduled to start at noon Saturday.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Kevin Varner Jr. 2-4, HR, 2 RBI; Ben Leid 2-5; Austin Ohland 2-4, 2 HR; Trevor Tripoli 2-4, 2b, run, RBI. Game 2: Varner Jr. 2-3; Tripoli 2-3, 3b, RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.