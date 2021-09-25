ELLENSBURG — Central Washington volleyball stayed unbeaten at home with its second straight win over a ranked opponent on Saturday.
The Wildcats (3-1 GNAC, 6-3 overall) swept No. 22 Simon Fraser 25-17, 25-21, 25-15 behind 14 kills and 11 digs from Ashley Kaufman. Former Ellensburg standout Tia Andaya added 10 kills and 12 assists, while West Valley grad Sydney Remsberg contributed 13 digs and a team-high 18 assists.
Central's scheduled to conclude its three-match homestand against last-place Northwest Nazarene next Friday.
CWU highlights: Sydney Remsberg 18 assists, 13 digs; Emma Daoud-Hebert 4 blocks; Ashley Kaufman 14 kills, 11 digs; Hannah Stires 21 digs; Marianna Payne 6 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs; Tia Andaya 10 kills, 12 assists.
---
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Yakima Valley ends losing skid
ONTARIO, Ore. — Yakima Valley emphatically ended its three-match scoring drought with a 6-0 win at Treasure Valley.
Davis graduate Brianna Garfias scored two goals and assisted another for the Yaks, who scored three times in each half. They improved to 2-3 in NWAC East play heading into a four-game homestand, starting with Wednesday's game against Columbia Basin.
First half: 1, YVC, Isella Olivera (Taeylr Overby), 6:00; 2, YVC, Brianna Garfias, 21:00; 3, YVC, Abi Kasparak (Emily Kohout), 42:00.
Second half: 4, YVC, Overby (Aria Bragalone), 46:00; 5, YVC, Garfias (Ella McKenna), 47:00; 6, YVC, Raegan Walker, (Garfias), 62:00.
Saves: Sophie Pixton (YVC) 0, Morgan Bayless (YVC) 0; Cassidy Burke (TVC) 0.
---
Central falls at Montana State Billings
BILLINGS — Central Washington's late rally attempt fell short in a 2-1 loss at Montana State Billings.
Sophia Keenan scored to the cut the lead in half in the 82nd minute, but the Wildcats couldn't score again despite taking shots. Central will play at rival Western Washington on Thursday.
First half: 1,MSU Billings, Liberty Palmer (Leila Clark), 17:00.
Second half: 2, MSU Billings, Jordan Roe (Maddie Smith), 80:00; 3, Central Washington, Sophia Keenan (Emily Darcy), 82:00.
Saves: Liz Canton (CWU) 7; Clare Keenan (MSUB) 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.