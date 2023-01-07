BIG BEND — Another massive double-double brought a new milestone for Central Washington's Samantha Bowman Saturday night.
The Zillah graduate became the first player in school history to collect her 1,000th career rebound, and two rebounds later she moved into sole possession of fourth place on the all-time GNAC list. By the time Central's 65-57 loss ended, Bowman had collected another 19 rebounds to go with a team-high 23 points.
She put together a 5-0 run of her own to tie the game at 11 after the Wildcats fell behind 7-0, and they would take an 18-13 lead on a 3-pointer by Riley Johnson. But 26% shooting from the field over the last three quarters resulted in CWU's lowest score since a 72-53 loss against Colorado School of Mines in November.
Bowman's career pace of 9.5 rebounds per game ranks third all-time in the GNAC. If Division II's leading rebounder maintains her season average of 15 rebounds per game, she'll break the GNAC record before the regular season ends.
Central (3-3 GNAC, 11-4 overall) will look to snap a three-game losing streak next Thursday at Alaska Anchorage.
SIMON FRASER — Jessica Wisotzki 16, Gemma Cutler 14, Sophia Wisotzki 12, Emma Kramer 11, Gardner 0, Killins 7, Swant 3, Stewart 2, Klassen 0, Dulai 0. Totals 25-62 7-9 65.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samantha Bowman 23, Sunshine Huerta 11, Johnson 5, Cai 4, Maeda 2, Claire Heitschmidt 10, Schow 2, Smith 0. Totals 23-74 6-9 57.
Simon Fraser=19=14=13=19=—=65
Central Washington=18=8=13=18=—=57
CWU highlights: Bowman 19 rebs, 4 stls, 2 blks; Tori Maeda 6 assts; Huerta 4 assts.
-
Yaks fall to No. 4 Walla Walla
Aliyah Finch's huge double-double wasn't quite enough to pull off an upset as Yakima Valley fell to fourth-ranked Walla Walla 68-56 on Saturday at Sherar Gym.
The Yaks led the East Region contest 26-22 at halftime but Walla Walla surged ahead with a 28-point third period.
Finch scored 27 points on 12-for-20 shooting and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds. She also had three steals and three blocks.
YVC (1-1, 4-8) plays at Treasure Valley on Wednesday.
WALLA WALLA — Darbi Avery 17, Dylan Lovett 12, Pentzer 0, McKenzie Long 16, Ziegler 3, Kylie Wood 11, Cortes 0, Leber 9. Totals 27-58 6-8 68.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Newman 5, Aliyah Finch 27, Begay 4, Driscoll 4, Faith McCarty 13, I. Ramos 3, J. Ramos 0, Standley 0. Totals 23-64 7-11 56.
Walla Walla=11=11=28=18=—=68
Yakima Valley=15=11=13=17=—=56
YVC highlights: Finch 14 rebs, 3 blks, 3 stls; McCarty 6 rebs; Taylor Newman 4 stls.
-
MEN'S BASKETBALL
MOSES LAKE — Central Washington picked up its first GNAC win by beating Alaska Anchorage 78-66 Saturday night at Big Bend Community College, an alternative home site for the Wildcats while renovations continue at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg.
Brock Gilbert scored a career-high 18 points to go with his eight assists to lead Central. The senior guard shot 3-of-4 from 3-point range while providing a rare outburst of offense while maintaining his average of more than eight assists per game since returning to the starting lineup eight games ago.
"He's the best passer I've ever coached," Wildcats coach Brandon Rinta said. "He came up with some big buckets. Big threes."
Rinta said Fairbanks turned to a big lineup and started relying heavily on its inside game, cutting Central's 18-point halftime lead all the way down to two with 9:37 remaining. The Wildcats responded by switching to a zone defense and started creating more space on the offensive end, allowing Gilbert to score seven points in less than two minutes.
Camron McNeil scored 9 of his 16 points in the last 10 minutes to help Central hold off the Nanooks and snap a five-game losing streak. The Wildcats will begin a three-game road trip next Saturday at Northwest Nazarene before finally making their season debut at Nicholson Pavilion on Jan. 26.
"I think there were some things that we can take from this game that will help us," Rinta said. "We're just trying to continue to take steps here."
ALASKA FAIRBANKS — Abdullahi Mohammed 19, Bryan Nguyen 14, Tyler Mrus 13, Johnson 5, Kanoe 2, Bereal 9, Sturm 2, Kachjaani 2, Garcia 0, Hopkins 0, Hall-Scriven 0. Totals 20-47 21-27 66.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Brock Gilbert 18, Camron McNeil 16, Samaad Hector 10, Banks 7, Poquette 0, Colby Gennett 12, Brizee 7, Spivey 6, Pepper 2. Totals 26-53 15-23 78.
Halftime: 41-23 CWU.
CWU highlights: Gilbert 8 assts; McNeil 6 rebs; Hector 2 blks.
