BELLINGHAM — Records were indeed meant to be broken, especially by Samantha Bowman.
While Central Washington’s third-seeded women were busy dispatching No. 6 Simon Fraser 88-62, the senior center was busy tearing apart all sorts of records. At the head of the list was a GNAC tournament-record 40 points on 18-for-30 shooting in the first-round game at Carver Gym on Thursday.
The Wildcats (21-7) move on to face No. 2 Montana State Billings in the semifinals on Friday at 5:15 p.m. CWU won 70-44 at Billings in late December but fell 75-66 to the Yellowjackets at home a month later.
Bowman’s 40 points took down three tournament records, including field goals made and attempted, surpassing the previous record of 34 points set in 2015 by Western Washington’s Katie Collard. The Red Leafs switched from a man-to-man defense to a zone in the second quarter and Bowman said she eventually started seeing double and triple teams in the second half.
She also grabbed 14 rebounds to break the GNAC’s career rebounding record of 1,181 and became CWU’s single-season scoring leader, surpassing the previous mark of 588 set by Kizzah Maltezo last season.
“I’m definitely most proud about (the rebounding record),” said Bowman, who also holds the conference records for rebounds in a single game (33) and season (477).
The Zillah graduate was followed in scoring by sophomore forward Claire Heitschmidt, who scored 12 points off the bench and made three of Central’s 11 3-pointers. An early 15-2 run put the Wildcats in control and they closed out the first half on a 13-2 run to extend their lead to 57-24.
Bowman wasn’t the only record-setter. Senior Tori Maeda set the tournament assist record, dishing out 12 to surpass the previous record of 10 set by Central’s Jasmin Edwards in 2017. The Wildcats also set a tournament record with 37 made field goals.
GNAC freshman of the year Asher Cai had 11 points and seven rebounds.
SIMON FRASER — Gemma Cutler 17, Jessica Wisotski 13, Kramer 9, Klassen 8, Swant 2, S. Wisotski 6, Gardner 4, Killins 3, Dulai 0, Stewart 0. Totals 23-62 15-17 62.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samantha Bowman 40, Asher Cai 11, Valerie Huerta 10, Johnson 8, Maeda 0, Claire Heitschmidt 12, Schow 4, Smith 3, Coulter-Fa’amafu 0, Bush 0. Totals 37-74 3-6 88.
Simon Fraser 12 12 26 12 — 62
Central Wash. 31 26 12 19 — 88
CWU highlights: Bowman 14 rebs, 2-2 3p, 5 assts; Cai 7 rebs, 3-6 3p, 5 assts; Huerta 5 rebs; Tori Maeda 12 assts, 3 stls; Heitschmidt 3-3 3p.
men’s
Poquette sparks CWU rompBELLINGHAM — Matt Poquette had himself a day and Central Washington’s season is still going because of it.
With the fifth-year senior breaking out for a career-high 28 points and nine rebounds, the Wildcats defeated Western Oregon 80-66 on the opening day of the GNAC Championship tournament on Thursday at Western Washington’s Carver Gym.
Trailing 20-19, CWU pushed ahead with a 7-0 run and opened a 39-30 lead at halftime. Then the Wildcats charged out of the locker room to open the second half, starting with a 12-4 run over the first four minutes.
The Wolves shot just 35% from the field and 3 of 13 from three in the first half.
“Our defense in the first half was the difference tonight,” coach Brandon Rinta said. “Our guys did a great job of setting the tone on that end.”
Poquette connected on 13 of 19 shots to bolster the Wildcats’ solid 50.8% effort from the field.
Samaad Hector made four of Central’s eight 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, and Isaiah Banks put together 17 points and seven rebounds.
“They were keying in on Cam (McNeil) so much that it left Samaad and Matt open all night,” Rinta said.
Central Washington, the No. 4 seed at 14-14, advances to Friday’s semifinals to face No. 1 Saint Martin’s at 2:15 p.m.
In Thursday’s other first-round game, No. 6 Northwest Nazarene upset No. 3 Seattle Pacific 82-74. The Nighthawks will play No. 2 Montana State Billings in Friday’s first semifinal at noon.
WESTERN OREGON — Cameron Cranston 15, Jahville Collins 12, John Morrill-Keeler 12, Kamalu-Vargas 8, Myers 7, Gennett 5, Clay 3, McNeil 3, Hughes 1, Veliz 0, Cobb 0, Gwananji 0. Totals 24-58 13-17 66.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Matt Poquette 28, Samaad Hector 18, Isaiah Banks 17, Camron McNeil 12, Gilbert 2, Gennett 3, Brizee 0, Pepper 0. Totals 30-59 12-15 80.
Halftime: CWU 39-30.
CWU highlights: Poquette 9 rebs; Banks 7 rebs; McNeil 5 rebs; Brock Gilbert 11 assts, 5 rebs; Hector 4-9 3p.
