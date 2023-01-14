Yakima Valley women's basketball returned home and found its offense once again Saturday afternoon at Sherar Gym.
A balanced scoring effort carried the Yaks to just two points shy of a season-high in an 87-71 win over Big Bend, snapping a two-game losing streak. Five different players tallied at least 13 points, led by Aliyah Finch's 19 on 8-of-11 shooting.
"I felt like we took care of the ball," coach Robin Andrea said, noting the Yaks found success against man-to-man and two different zone defenses. "We executed well offensively."
Finch also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, putting both numbers below her impressive averages of 22.4 points and 14.3 rebounds per game in her previous eight appearances. Hope Driscoll and Skylar Begay added 16 points apiece for YVC while fellow freshman Taylor Newman contributed 18 points.
Yakima Valley jumped out to a 6-0 lead and never trailed, pulling away for good with a 7-0 run midway through the third quarter. Andrea called it "tremendous" for the Yaks (2-2 NWAC East, 6-9 overall) heading into another tough road game Monday at No. 8 Columbia Basin.
"This is a really weird stretch because we've gotta play five games in 10 days," Andrea said. "To play this well against this talented of a team in the middle of a really tough stretch says a lot about the mental toughness of our team."
BIG BEND — Callie Tolman 19, Macy Hellstern 18, Ambra Hacker 11, Killian 8, Hopkins 2, Rhoades 9, Nicoll 4, Fuller 0. Totals 24-56 21-24 71.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Aliyah Finch 19, Taylor Newman 18, Skylar Begay 16, Hope Driscoll 16, McCarty 3, I. Ramos 13, J. Ramos 2, Standley 0. Totals 34-73 9-11 87.
Big Bend=16=21=15=19=—=71
Yakima Valley=22=25=22=18=—=87
YVC highlights: Finch 8 rebs, 4 stls.
-
Central completes sweep in Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Central Washington has learned how to play away from home with Nicholson Pavilion unavailable so far this season due to ongoing renovations.
The Wildcats jumped ahead early and cruised to their first unbeaten Alaska road trip in eight years by knocking off Fairbanks 73-56 Saturday afternoon. They improved to 8-2 away from "home" — they've hosted games at YVC, Ellensburg High and Big Bend Community College — and 5-1 in true road games with their only loss coming at Seattle Pacific on New Year's Eve.
"It's just the hand we've been dealt," coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. "It's all we know. We don't get to practice or shoot around in the (home) gyms that we're playing at."
Sunshine Huerta scored the first five points of an early 8-0 run and finished the first half with 22 of her game-high 27. Samantha Bowman posted her 16th double-double in 17 games, recording 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Another strong defensive performance for the Wildcats held the Nanooks to their lowest point total of the season after doing the same in a 71-47 win at Anchorage on Thursday. Central is set to return to Ellensburg to face Northwest Nazarene next Saturday in its first game at Nicholson Pavilion, which will be only partially completed with a capacity of 1,000 fans.
"We're looking forward to it a lot and hoping we can get in there this week," Richardson-Thornley said.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Sunshine Huerta 27, Samantha Bowman 21, Cai 7, Schow 4, Maeda 3, Heitschmidt 3, Johnson 1, Smith 0. Totals 28-75 8-11 73.
ALASKA FAIRBANKS — Kayla Johnson 13, Ellen Silva 10, Reimers 6, McKenney 5, Perez-Mendoza 2, Wass 9, Pusich 8, Tolliver 3, Van Dyke 0. Totals 23-63 6-9 56.
CWU=22=23=17=11=—=73
UAF=10=12=13=21=—=56
CWU highlights: Bowman 12 rebs, 2 blks; Tori Maeda 6 rebs, 6 assts; Heitschmidt 6 rebs, 3 stls.
-
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Yaks win second straight
Yakima Valley knocked off visiting Big Bend 87-77 to pick up its second straight win Saturday afternoon at Sherar Gym.
Javonte Darrett paced the Yaks with 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting to complement four rebounds, four steals and four assists. Four other players finished in double figures as YVC shot nearly 59% from the field.
"Our bench finally came to play," coach London Wilson said. "I can honestly say this was the first game they came in and helped us win a game."
Yakima Valley (3-1, 6-7) moved into sole possession of second place heading into a four-game stretch against teams with a winning percentage of .640 or better, including a Monday night matchup at Columbia Basin, the No. 8 team in the Jan. 8 NWAC coaches poll.
BIG BEND — Karon Sears 27, Keenan Miller 16, DJ Frye 14, Gage Ellison 11, Macfarlane 9, Schultz 0, Devoe 0, Goldsmith, Panelo 0, Morrison. Totals 30-65 10-13 77.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Javonte Darrett 23, Bright Kari 12, Jamon Kemp 10, Turner 4, Tinley 3, David Tinner 11, Winston Cole 10, Bates 7, Joe 4, Dunning 3, Ilumoka 0, Atazhoon 0. Totals 37-63 8-12 87.
Halftime: 44-36 YVC.
YVC highlights: Conner Turner 9 rebs, 6 assts; Darrett 4 stls.
-
Central wins second straight
NAMPA, Idaho — Central Washington beat Northwest Nazarene 74-65 for its first road win of the season Saturday night.
The Wildcats shot 56.3% from the field, a season-best against Division II competition, and outrebounded NNU 34-25. Camron McNeil led five players in double figures with 14 points and Colby Gennett added 13 off the bench.
Central (4-3, 7-8) will continue its three-game road trip Thursday at Western Washington.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Camron McNeil 14, Samaad Hector 11, Matt Poquette 11, Banks 4, Gilbert 4, Colby Gennett 13, Matt Brizee 11, Spivey 6, Pepper 0. Totals 27-48 13-19 74.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE — Tru Allen 16, Timothy TenKley 13, Rose 7, Terashima 6, Ferrin 4, Yaru Harvey 10, Machado 3, Fox 3, Carter 3. Totals 20-49 16-23 65.
Halftime: 39-31 CWU.
CWU highlights: Poquette 7 rebs; Brock Gilbert 5 assts, 2 stls.
