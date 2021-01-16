COVID-19 took a lot away from Washington State football players and coaches during a difficult 2020 season.
Maintaining a positive mindset turned into one of 2020’s biggest challenges, but Cougars quality control coach Kolney Cassel and junior Brian Greene found ways to cope. Nearly every day at practice, the two Eisenhower graduates and former neighbors would joke with each other as they made the best of a tough situation and progressed toward what both hope will be a brighter football future.
Working hard through this season’s frustration paid off for Greene when he earned honorable mention all-Pac-12 recognition for his play in WSU’s four games. The accomplishment meant a lot to Greene, who went from walk-on to scholarship player to starting center for the Cougars in a little more than a year.
“I was kind of at a loss for words for a while,” Greene said. “It was pretty crazy.”
Cassel said Greene’s story provides inspiration not only for players, but for coaches as well. Much like Greene in his playing career, Cassel continues to grow and learned a lot about how to prepare for adversity during a season when so many things went wrong.
Significant challenges
A shortened 1-3 season with limited rosters for most games probably wasn’t what coach Nick Rolovich had in mind when he took the coaching job at Washington State a year ago.
Cassel followed Rolovich from Hawaii in February to resume his duties as quality control coach, largely working with quarterbacks and helping develop game plans. That meant spending a lot of time with Washington State’s new signal caller, true freshman Jayden de Laura.
Both Cassel and Greene played significant roles in helping de Laura feel comfortable enough to throw for 887 yards and five touchdowns to go with four interceptions, good enough to earn honorable mention all-Pac-12 honors. The Cougars’ “run-and-shoot” system bore a lot of similarities to the offense de Laura led at St. Louis High in Hawaii, but Cassel said the terminology’s more complex.
Of course, the transition to Pac-12 football also meant preparing for a much faster game, something even Greene said he needed to adjust to despite significant playing time off the bench in 2019. It didn’t take Greene long to get over some early nerves, allowing him to take on a crucial leadership role for the offense.
“I definitely kept just making sure everyone was calm and collected,” Greene said. “Jayden was very mature for being a young guy. He’ll just continue to grow up.”
The two-time CBBN Lineman of the Year said he’s not afraid to yell at teammates when necessary. Cassel added Greene’s determination to do things right all the time and quickly fix mistakes sets a strong example for others.
Despite a brief quarantine early on due to contract tracing before Washington State began testing players once, or sometimes even twice a day, Greene managed to stay healthy. He said things got especially tough with just two offensive line starters left for the season finale against Utah, when coaches gave the team a choice of whether to play with a roster of around 50 players.
Those absences and the sudden, often unexpected nature of COVID-19 also complicated Cassel’s job as he joined other coaches to prepare the offensive gameplan each week. Sometimes hours of work would end up all for naught, including when a home game against California got canceled during pregame warmups 90 minutes before kickoff.
“That’s kind of tough because at any moment you could lose your starting quarterback or starting receiver,” Cassel said. “It was difficult but at the same time we just had to keep a forward mind.”
A positive outlook
After a short trip home to Yakima over the holidays, Greene and Cassel returned to Pullman ready to get back to work.
They’re expecting some type of spring practice, although it’s unclear what that might look like given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and vaccine delivery in Washington. Either way, Cassel anticipates a valuable opportunity to familiarize a young offense with Rolovich’s playbook.
Greene said nearly everyone should be back, including the seniors, so he’s anxious to see what the Cougars can build for next fall. Along the way, he’ll be graduating in May with a history degree and then continuing his education for two more years to add a degree in business.
Ideally, the NFL would follow, a dream that doesn’t seem as farfetched as it might have two years ago. Greene said he’s always looked up to former West Valley offensive lineman Shane Lemieux, who earned a starting spot with the New York Giants as a rookie in 2020.
“Shane’s a very talented big guy, played great ball at Oregon,” Greene said. “Definitely some inspiration whenever he came on TV, just knowing we came out of the same place and I can make it, too.”
If those pro aspirations don’t pan out, Greene wants to maintain a relationship with football, likely as a coach. He speculated that journey could begin as a graduate assistant at Washington State, or perhaps at Mississippi State under former Cougars coach Mike Leach.
Those coaching ambitions come up often in Greene’s conversations with Cassel, who’s focused on learning all he can from his time on Rolovich’s staff. The former Cadets quarterback who went on to play at Hawaii, Sacramento State and SMU before becoming a graduate assistant at Hawaii in 2019 and wouldn’t be surprised at all to see Greene follow the same path.
“I really do think he’d be great just because he’s so smart,” Cassel said “He’s really good with schemes. He’s really taken on his role and he’s really worked hard.”