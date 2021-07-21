Central Washington announced Wednesday it will require all student-athletes to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the 2021-22 school year, with no exceptions.
To participate, all Wildcat athletes must at least have started the process by receiving at least one shot of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
CWU athletic director Dennis Francois said in a release the administration and public health officials arrived at the difficult decision due to national data showing 98 percent of all American hospitalizations and deaths in the past three weeks have occurred among the country’s unvaccinated population.
Students at Washington State, University of Washington and Western Washington must show proof of vaccination to attend classes or declare an exemption for medical, religious or personal reasons. Eastern Washington will require vaccinations for all students with exemptions for religious and medical reasons.
Any Central athletes who have begun the process but are not fully vaccinated must wear masks indoors and outdoors and will not be allowed to participate in full-contact activities. No limitations or mask requirements will be placed on fully vaccinated student-athletes.
CWU’s fall football camp begins Aug. 8, with volleyball and soccer players scheduled to report Aug. 15.
Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich drew national attention Wednesday when he released a statement saying he would not attend Pac-12 Media Day because he’s elected not to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The conference is requiring all attendees to be vaccinated.
“As the Pac-12 Conference has required that all in-person participants at next week’s Pac-12 Football Media Day be fully vaccinated, I will participate remotely and look forward to talking about our football team and the incredible young men in the program,” the second-year wrote in a statement. “I have elected not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for reasons which will remain private. While I have made my own decision, I respect that every individual — including our coaches, staff and student-athletes — can make his or her own decision regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. I will not comment further on my decision.”
WSU athletic director Pat Chun released a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding Rolovich’s decision not to receive a vaccine, precluding him from attending his first in-person Media Day as the Cougars’ coach.
“Coach Rolovich and I have had multiple conversations regarding his decision not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” Chun said. “While WSU has a vaccination mandate, there are policies and procedures for employees to follow who are not vaccinated. As a department, we will continue to educate our student-athletes, staff and coaches on the benefits of vaccinations and do all that we can to protect the health and safety of those in our charge.”
In a tweet shared approximately seven hours after Rolovich announced he elected not to receive a vaccine, WSU President Kirk Schulz wrote “#WSU expects all students, faculty, staff and volunteers to be fully vaccinated before the start of the fall semester.”
Schulz also shared a link to a page reiterating the university’s position on COVID-19 vaccines.
“Washington State University expects all students, faculty, staff and volunteers to be fully vaccinated before the start of the fall semester,” a portion of the news release read. “As the state’s land-grant research university, WSU has an obligation to serve the public good and promote the health and safety of its communities. The science clearly shows that the COVID-19 vaccine nearly eliminates the chances of death or serious illness related to a COVID-19 infection and is a critical element in protecting public health locally and worldwide.”