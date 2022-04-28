Central Washington softball plans to honor Gold Star families prior to its last doubleheader of the season against Western Oregon in Ellensburg on Sunday.
The ceremony's expected to begin about an hour before first pitch at 1 p.m. and will include the recognition of 16 families of service members killed while on active duty. First-year Wildcats coach Joe DiPietro said about 60 family members will be in attendance and his players plan to wear shirts to memorialize the fallen soldiers.
"My Dad was in World War II, my brother was also in the army," DiPietro said. "I just wanted these families to know we haven't forgotten."
He took the idea from the Pennsylvania Chaos, a select AAU softball team that hosts a similar game to recognize Gold Star families every year. DiPietro began organizing his own event in his previous job as the coach at Incarnate Word. At Central, he reached out to Major Joseph T. Paolilli, the department chair of the CWU Army ROTC and a professor of military science.
Family members participating will include those of Selah High graduate Aaron Blanchard and CWU grad David Cratsenberg. DiPietro said Paolilli visited Central's softball practice on Tuesday and warned the players it would be an emotional day.
"A lot of these young kids don't know what Gold Star families are," DiPietro said. "I think they were very open to listening to what he had to say about it."
Sunday's doubleheader could be pivotal to Central Washington's playoff hopes, depending on what happens in two games against Western Oregon on Saturday. The Wildcats enter the weekend in line for the GNAC's fourth and final playoff spot, three games ahead of WOU and one ahead of Simon Fraser, which is set to play four games at second-place Northwest Nazarene.
