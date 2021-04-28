ELLENSBURG — After losing a lead in Game 1, Central Washington bounced back in the second game to earn a doubleheader split Wednesday against Western Oregon.
Theresa Moyle doubled twice for the Wildcats, first to put her in position to score the game-tying run in a 6-4 loss and then again to drive in the game-winning run in a 3-1 win. Isabel Womack threw a complete game, giving up just one run to earn her third win of the season.
Central will play another doubleheader Thursday to conclude its series against Western Oregon, which was originally scheduled to be the home team and is batting second in all four games.
Game 1
Central Washington=000=301=0=—=4=7=2
Western Oregon=010=230=x=—=6=6=0
Stanfield, Laver (6) and Benthagen. Mayer and Kahele.
CWU highlights: Theresa Moyle 1-3, 2b, run; Alycia Bannan 1-3, run, 2 RBI; Alyssa Benthagen 3-3, 2 RBI.
Game 2
Central Washington=001=011=0=—=3=4=1
Western Oregon=000=100=0=—=1=7=1
Womack and Seaton. Tidwell, Soliz (5) and Drury.
Highlights: Theresa Moyle 1-2, 2b; Alee Cruz 2-3, RBI.