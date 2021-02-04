Central Washington released a schedule Thursday featuring five games against three GNAC opponents in February.
The Wildcats plan to open play Saturday, Feb. 13, with a home game against Northwest Nazarene. Seattle Pacific and Saint Martin's are scheduled to meet Central Washington for two games each later in the month. No spectators will be allowed.
"The challenges that COVID has created for college athletics have been difficult to navigate," coach Brandon Rinta said in a release. "We are grateful as a program to be able to get the chance to compete against other teams during the midst of this pandemic."
Central's men's and women's teams joined five other schools in opting out of the GNAC's 2020-21 schedule back in November. CWU athletic director Dennis Francois said in January the Wildcats planned to avoid all overnight trips and only play games in-state.
Testing protocols and NCAA guidelines allowed Central's basketball teams to resume full contact practices last November. After a long holiday break and a quarantine period on campus, they resumed practices about two weeks ago.
The Wildcat women have yet to officially announce a basketball schedule. But Francois said in January they're tentatively set to begin a six-game slate the last weekend in February.
The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all Division II athletes in fall/winter sports. All seven of CWU men's basketball seniors and the two women's seniors plan to return for the 2021-22 season.
GNAC football initially got pushed back to spring before athletic directors voted to cancel the season in October. The conference decided other fall sports — cross country, volleyball and women's soccer at CWU — can create an independent schedule for this spring.