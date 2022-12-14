ELLENSBURG — For scoring purposes, playing at Ellensburg High School has been a good thing for Central Washington’s men’s basketball team.
Two days after rolling up 111 points against Evergreen State, the Wildcats filled it up even more Wednesday night, defeating Langara College of Vancouver, B.C., 129-61 on the Bulldogs’ home floor.
After breaking out to a 62-36 halftime lead, CWU hit triple digits with 11:03 left on Landis Spivey’s 3-pointer.
Samaad Hector’s 19 points led four players in double figures and all 13 players scored, including nine points for Selah grad Noah Pepper. He made 4 of 6 shots in 13 minutes.
The Wildcats shot 63%, making 51 of 81 shots with 10 3-pointers.
Central Washington (3-7) will come to Yakima on Monday to play NAIA Walla Walla University at YVC’s Sherer Gym at 7 p.m. After a 10-day break, the Wildcats resume GNAC play at Montana State Billings on Dec. 29.
LANGARA — Lafontaine 2, Kaeden Skelton 10, Dhudwal 7, Royce Sargeant 24, Athaya 4, Chirrag Sidhu 12, Jones 2, Chan 0, Devison 0. Totals 21-71 11-11 61.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Isaiah Banks 17, Camron McNeil 11, Gilbert 8, Samaad Hector 19, Matt Poquette 16, O’Keith 8, Taylor 9, Gennett 7, Kamalu-Vargas 4, Brown III 7, Pepper 9, Brizee 7, Spivey 7. Totals 51-81 17-20 129.
Halftime: CWU 62-36.
CWU highlights: Brock Gilbert 10 assts; Poquette 9 rebs; Hector 7 rebs.
