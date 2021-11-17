Much like the games on the football field this season, Central Washington stood well above its two conference opponents in the all-GNAC honors released by the conference on Wednesday.
Wildcats won all the major awards, with quarterback Quincy Glasper named offensive player of the year, senior linebacker Donte Hamilton named defensive player of the year and Chris Fisk named coach of the year for leading Central back to the Division II playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Despite starting only half of Central’s ten games due in large part to injuries, Glasper still led the conference with 17 passing touchdowns and ranked second with 1,280 yards while throwing just two interceptions. Hamilton picked off six passes — twice as many as any other GNAC players — and ranked fifth in the league with 71 tackles, including 14 for loss.
Scottland Vise earned offensive lineman of the year honors, Zach Stecklein won the award for defensive lineman, Rashaad Boddie earned recognition as newcomer of the year, and CWU’s top wide receiver, Darius Morrison, picked up the freshman of the year award.
All of the special award winners, excluding Boddie, earned sports on the first team all-GNAC, joining many of their teammates. Central players earned 11 of 17 spots on offense and 10 of 16 spots on defense after the Wildcats went 4-0 in league play, winning by margins of 22, 31, 32 and 70.
Another six CWU players were named honorable mention. For the full list, go to gnacsports.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.