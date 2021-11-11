LACEY — Central Washington volleyball overcame its road struggles to pick up a hotly contested 25-23, 28-26, 25-22 win at St. Martin's Thursday night.
The Wildcats trailed 23-21 in the first set and survived two game points in the second to improve to 3-5 on the road this season. Ashley Kaufman led all players with 13 kills and Ellensburg grad Tia Andaya added 10 to complement 16 assists.
Central, which is 6th in the latest West Region rankings, will play its last road match Saturday at last-place Western Oregon.
CWU highlights: Tia Andaya 10 kills, 16 assists, 3 digs; Sydney Remsberg 16 assists, 7 digs; Shaunessy Fisk 9 digs; Marianna Payne 7 kills; Ashley Kaufman 13 kills, 7 digs; Kylie Thorne 6 kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.