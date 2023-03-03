BELLINGHAM — Surging away from a tie game at halftime with a 46-point second half, second-seeded Montana State Billings defeated No. 3 Central Washington 75-62 in the semifinals of the GNAC tournament Friday night.
In a clash of teams that split their two league meetings, Billings broke away by hitting 8 of 13 shots in the fourth quarter with three of its nine 3-pointers.
The Wildcats, who had won five of their last six, moved to 21-8 and hope to receive an at-large regional berth.
"I think we have put ourselves in a good position and have a body of work that reflects that," said CWU coach Randi Richardson-Thornley. "There are some variables that are outside of our control with conference tournament championships."
Central Washington was ranked sixth in the most recent West Region rankings and No. 9 and No. 10 already lost in their conference tournaments this week. Eight regional spots are available.
Valerie Huerta led CWU with 19 points, Samantha Bowman put together 18 points and 16 rebounds and Asher Cai scored 18 points and made four of the Wildcats' six 3-pointers.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Valerie Huerta 19, Samantha Bowman 18, Asher Cai 18, Maeda 5, Schow 0, Heitschmidt 2, Johnson 0, Smith 0. Totals 23-57 10-13 62.
MONTANA STATE BILLINGS — Aspen Giese 20, Kortney Nelson 10, Cariann Kunkel 10, Montague 9, Boyce 2, Taryn Shelley 17, Zahn 4, Andreas 3, Williams 0. Totals 27-64 12-13 75.
Central Wash.=17=12=16=17=—=62
MS Billings=16=13=20=26=—=75
CWU highlights: Bowman 16 rebs; Cai 4-8 3p, 6 rebs, 3 assts, 2 stls.
-
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Central Washington can't hold lead in GNAC semis
Central Washington couldn't repeat last week's upset in a 72-64 season-ending loss to No. 1 seed Saint Martin's in Friday's GNAC semifinals.
The Wildcats led 39-33 at halftime thanks to an 11-2 run capped off by back-to-back 3-pointers by Camron McNeil and Colby Gennett. Just like in last Thursday's 77-75 road win, Central allowed SMU to come back and this time it held on to reach Saturday's GNAC championship against Northwest Nazarene.
Camron McNeil led the offense once again with 24 points and senior Isaiah Banks, who coach Brandon Rinta called "the heart to this team" added 10 for the Wildcats. They made just one field goal during a nearly 10-minute stretch after McNeil's 3-pointer gave them a 44-35 lead with 19 minutes left.
After the end of a five-game winning streak, the Wildcats finished their season 14-15 after winning just four of their first 14 games.
"This is the most incredible group of young men I've ever had the privilege to coach," CWU coach Brandon Rinta said. "The resilience they showed is a reflection of who they are as people.
He said fifth-year senior Matt Poquette did "as much for this program as anyone that has worn a Wildcat jersey." Rinta credited another senior starter, Brock Gilbert, for helping Central find its rhythm when the team consistently put the ball in the point guard's hands on high ballscreens.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Camron McNeil 24, Isaiah Banks 10, Poquette 6, Hector 4, Gilbert 3, Pepper 9, Gennett 6, Brizee 2, Spivey 0. Totals 25-60 3-9 64.
SAINT MARTIN'S — Kyle Greeley 23, Shakeem Alcindor 18, Brandon Bunn 14, Thompson 4, Sipe 4, Stokes 6, Haffner 3, Lenker 0, Spencer 0. Totals 26-60 17-18 72.
Halftime: 39-33 CWU.
CWU highlights: Gilbert 4 assts; McNeil 2 blks.
-
SOFTBALL
One-hitter earns split for Central
ELLENSBURG — Senior Ashlee Laver threw a one-hitter to help Central Washington bounce back from a tough opening loss and split a nonconference doubleheader against visiting Montana State Billings Friday afternoon.
Harlee Carpenter went 2 for 4 with 3 runs and 2 RBI to lead the Wildcats offense in a 7-0 after the second baseman recorded their only two hits in an 8-0 loss. Central (6-7) will play two more games against the Yellowjackets Saturday afternoon, starting at 11 a.m.
Game 1: MSUB 8, CWU 0. Highlights: Harlee Carpenter 2-2, sb. Game 2: CWU 7, MSUB 0. Highlights: Carpenter 2-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI, sb; Allie Thiessen 2-3, RBI; Ashlee Laver 7 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 6 K, 0 BB.
