Central Washington's started strong and just kept scoring in the first game of a home doubleheader split against Montana State Billings Friday afternoon.
The Wildcats ended up winning 28-3, posting their highest run total since setting what still stands as the GNAC record in a 31-15 win at Montana State Billings in 2010. That game featured a 14-run second inning, and this one included eight-run outbursts in the first and fourth innings.
Central Washington juniors Tyler McClain and Trevor Tripoli combined for nine hits, three doubles a home run and scored 10 runs each, tying a GNAC single-game record. Along with Tripoli, Zach Berryman, Austin Ohland and Charlie Larson all homered for the Wildcats, who led 28-1 after six innings.
Tripoli posted a team-high six RBI, closely followed by five for Berryman as part of his 3-for-7 performance. Central also drew eight walks and capitalized on five errors to score six unearned runs.
Ryan Arredondo worked around six walks to pitch six strong innings and improve to 4-1 this season. Josh Touhey kept that trend going through four shutout innings in the second game before Billings roared back for a 9-3 win.
Central's offense stood atop the GNAC in several offensive categories even before Friday's barrage. The Wildcats averaged more than six runs per game while hitting .296 with a .383 on-base percentage through 29 games.
Ohland added to his commanding conference leads in slugging percentage and RBI by going 2 for 5 with three RBI in the big win. The catcher also doubled home a run for the Wildcats in Game 2.
Billings and Central will decide the series in another doubleheader at CWU Baseball Field on Saturday.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Zach Berryman 3-7, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Adam Fahsel 2-4, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Austin Ohland 2-5, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Charlie Larson 1-3, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Michael Copeland 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Michael Peter 2-6, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Andrew Vankemseke 1-4, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Tyler McClain 5-6, 2 2b, 5 runs, 2 RBI; Trevor Tripoli 4-5, 2b, HR, 6 RBI; Ryan Arredondo 6 IP, 4 K, 3 H, ER. Game 2: Fahsel 2-3 2 runs, RBI; Ohland 1-4, 2b, RBI.
-
SOFTBALL
Central softball gets walk-off win
TURLOCK, Calif. — Alyssa Benthagen's two-out, two-run single gave Central Washington a 2-1 win to begin the Tournament of Champions on Friday.
Brooke Jordan's double in the previous at-bat set up the big hit for Benthagen, who leads the team with 26 RBI. The Wildcats lost to Biola 1-0 in their second game at Stanislaus State University.
Senior Isabel Womack didn't allow an earned run over six innings against Biola and struck out four with no walks.
Tournament play continues Saturday with Central (13-16) meeting Azusa Pacific at 9 a.m. and Dominican University of California at 4:30 p.m.
Highlights — Game 1: Harlee Carpenter 2-4; Brooke Jordan 2-4, 2b. Game 2: Isabel Womack 6 IP, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K; Makenna King 2-3, 2b; Karsyn Decker 2-3, sb.
-
MEN'S RUGBY
Central named host
Central Washington's men's rugby will host a national tournament match for the first time in school history, the College Rugby Association of America announced Friday.
The Wildcats earned a No. 4 seed and are set to face No. 5 Cal Poly in the first round of the D1A National Championships on April 9 at Tomlinson Stadium. A win would earn Central a semifinal matchup against No. 1 California on April 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.