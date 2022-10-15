Six years after her former Eisenhower teammate earned the honor across town, Laiken Dollente was inducted into the University of Portland's Hall of Fame earlier this month.
The 2006 Eisenhower graduate was part of a nine-member induction class — the school's first since 2018 — and the only one from the women's basketball program.
Claire Faucher, who joined Dollente in leading the Cadets to a school-record 29 wins and fourth-place state trophy in 2006, was inducted into Portland State's Hall of Fame in 2016.
Dollente, who led the Big Nine in scoring as a senior, remains all over Portland's career record books, leading in free throws made (572) and free-throw percentage (.883) — which ranks 19th in NCAA history. She is also second in career points (1,874) and three-point percentage (.402), third in points per game (15.4) and three-pointers made (214).
Along with the career accolades, Dollente put up some of the best statistical seasons in the Pilots' 36-year history at the Division I level. She owns the single-season program records for three-point shooting season (.447) and free-throw shooting (.919) and has three of the four best free-throw shooting seasons in school history.
BIG SKY HONOR FOR MARTIN: Eastern Washington sophomore Gillian Martin (La Salle) earned Big Sky Conference offensive player of the week recently after her two goals helped the Eagles jump to a 2-0 start in conference play.
She scored the game winner in a 1-0 victory over Idaho State, with the assist coming from Davis grad Katrina Kupp, and she followed with another tally in EWU's 3-1 win over Weber State.
Martin and Cle Elum grad Grace Terrill have started all 16 matches this season for EWU, which is now 2-2-2 in the Big Sky. Terrill scored a goal last month against Louisiana.
-
PRICE, QUIGLEY ON THE RUN: Oklahoma State junior Jonas Price (Eisenhower) ran a career-best time of 24:06 for 8,000 meters last month at the season-opening Cowboy Jamboree.
Oklahoma State's men are ranked fourth in the nation and will again host the NCAA Championships on Nov. 19. The Cowboys are sorting out their lineup for the Big 12 Championships later this month and Price is in the running for a spot. He ran 24:28 for 8K on his home course on Saturday.
Arizona freshman Cooper Quigley (Selah) ran third for the Wildcats in Saturday's UCR Highlander Invitational, clocking 24:36 for 8K in the team's final race before the Pac-12 Championships on Oct. 28. Quigley ran a season-best 24:19 two weeks ago in Tucson.
-
NWAC HONORS FOR LOCAL PAIR: Yakima Valley's Nizhoni Tallman (Granger) and Columbia Basin's Johnny Ramirez (Eisenhower) were named NWAC athletes of the week this past Wednesday.
Tallman, a sophomore libero, had 41 digs in East Region matches against Spokane and North Idaho. She has amassed 327 digs in 20 matches and turned in a season-high 28 on Wednesday against Treasure Valley.
Ramirez, a sophomore midfielder, scored three goals in wins over North Idaho and Walla Walla. He ranks fifth in NWAC scoring with 11 goals.
