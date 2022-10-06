Courtney Standley has always known she’s wired a little differently, born with a motor that never idles.
Watch her on a volleyball court and the evidence is everywhere. In a sport constructed around specialized skills, she does them all.
“I played every position in high school and club and I love all the different skills and strategy of the game,” she said. “That’s just the way I am with everything. I’m always really active and doing things. I think I do better when I have a lot to do.”
For Yakima Valley College, the sophomore from La Salle definitely has a lot to do. She leads the NWAC’s eighth-ranked team in kills while sharing the setting duties and shoring up the defense. The Yaks’ co-captain does not leave the floor, where she remains throughout the winter as one of the conference’s rare double-sport athletes in basketball.
It takes a special motor indeed to keep that frenetic pace, but Standley got the shock of her life with a discovery earlier this year.
That motor of hers had a flaw and it almost killed her.
In high school, Standley would occasionally get a flushed feeling at odd times, an internal flare she compares to a shot of adrenaline. It didn’t seem like anything more than that, until her freshman year of college when the frequency of the episodes increased.
“It was always very random — sometimes just before starting a workout or after a basketball game when I would be settling down,” she said. “My heart would start pounding, and sometimes it would be hard to breathe or I’d get light-headed.”
Concerned about a potential heart issue, Standley’s doctor had her wear a monitor for a week to track the cycles of her beats per minute.
“I was actually getting frustrated with myself because I wasn’t having any episodes or any issue at all when I started wearing it,” she said. “I wanted to know what was going on, if there was anything wrong. Then I finally had an episode during a game at Blue Mountain.”
When she returned to the doctor to review the monitor’s readings, it was discovered that her heart rate had shot above a highly dangerous 300 beats a minute during that road trip.
“I said, ‘Are you kidding? That sounds impossible,’” she recalled. “It’s scary to think that could have, maybe should have, killed me.”
Standley was diagnosed with atrioventricular nodal re-entry tachycardia (AVNRT) and on March 30 in Seattle she underwent surgery, an ablation procedure designed to scar the inside of the heart in a way that helps break up the electrical signals that cause irregular heartbeats.
“The funny thing was on the day of the surgery I was taken to an area with other heart patients — all by myself because of Covid,” she said. “Here I was, 18 years old, and I look around the room and it’s nothing but old people. It was really strange, like, what am I doing here?”
Fixing the problem, which Standley was incredibly eager to do. This was a procedure with a very high success rate, especially for someone so young. But then came the hardest part — doing nothing.
After Standley was shut down for four months, there was the matter of just regaining mobility and that took time. The area of entry for the surgery, through the groin, didn’t heal correctly at first, causing considerable pain just to stand or walk.
“That part was very difficult,” she said. “I knew I wouldn’t be cleared to practice or do anything until later in the summer and, of course, I wanted to get going as soon as possible. There were times when the rehab felt impossible.”
Again, it took time and allowing for that is the one thing she’s not good at.
“There were moments when I was scared I wouldn’t be able to play anymore,” she admitted. “Emotionally and mentally I was a wreck. But then I decided, you know what?, I’m going to get better and I’m going to play.”
As a freshman, Standley was the primary setter and among the best in the NWAC. She was also third on the team in digs and sixth in kills as the Yaks tied for second in the East Region and qualified for the conference tournament. With a solid core back, the last thing she wanted was to miss out on this season.
Just in time for the first practice on Aug. 1, she got her clearance to resume activity.
“I felt very slow and out of shape, for sure, but my teammates helped me a lot,” she said. “They’re the reason I wanted to push so hard to get back. It felt like this year was going to be a big one and I didn’t want to miss out on it.”
Measured, careful and under the watchful eye of YVC’s trainer, she increased the load each day in August. After sitting out the first three matches, Standley returned to the competitive court on Aug. 30 — five months after heart surgery. But you’d never know that since she put up a triple-double with 12 kills, 14 digs and 22 assists in a five-set win over Bellevue.
“Courtney has a really strong work ethic and it showed with how she came back so quickly,” said YVC coach Darci Dekker. “Limiting her or keeping her down would’ve hurt her more than anything. Once she was fully cleared, she got her strength back and that was important for us because she does so much. She’s a captain and a go-to player. She’s a big reason this team is so close.”
After Wednesday’s sweep over Spokane, the Yaks are 6-1 in the East and 16-7 for the season. They’ve been on a hot streak, having won 10 of their last 11 and 14 of the last 16 matches. Standley, who earned first-team, all-tournament honors at the Edmonds Invitational a month ago, has recorded season-highs of 17 kills, 38 assists and 18 digs.
She is, in every sense, at the heart of it.
“I love setting this team because of the chemistry we have,” said Standley, who shares that duty with sophomore Alandra Acido-Pastor in YVC’s 6-2 offense. “I love that it’s physically difficult and I especially love the strategy behind it. But defense wins games — we’ve done an amazing job with that — and having different hitting options is really important, too, and I enjoy that part of it.”
Another fun dimension of this squad is having a team within a team. The three Valley players on the roster — Granger’s Nizhoni Tallman, Zillah’s Brynn Widner and Standley — played against each other in the same league, the SCAC West. And they are significant contributors with Tallman, a sophomore libero and co-captain, and Widner, a freshman defensive specialist, providing the backbone of the defense. Tallman’s 250 digs lead the team and Widner is right there with 249.
“I knew Nizhoni since we were kids, going to kid camps together, and it was awesome to see her sign (with YVC) when I did,” Standley said. “And when Brynn came along, wow, I remember when I was at La Salle we never wanted to serve her because she was their best passer, and she was basically good at everything.
“It’s nice that we’re together and from small schools. It shows we can develop into college-level athletes and I think that’s inspiring for little kids.”
All signs are now clear and the motor, obviously, is humming along nicely.
Volleyball has been and will always be a huge part of Standley’s life. Her dad, Steve, is a longtime coach and official in the Valley and this year he took over the program at Davis. Courtney is involved with Team Yakima’s U-12 program, would very much like to pursue more coaching in the future and is also a referee.
Interested in becoming either an athletic trainer or physical therapist, Standley is looking for a four-year college where she can fulfill that goal and continue to play volleyball. With a diverse skill-set similar to CWU’s Tia Andaya, who Courtney knows and admires having played for Mario Andaya’s club team for two years, her competitive fire has only grown.
Especially since it was nearly extinguished.
“I remember during those first weeks back when it was so hard and I felt so out of it,” she said. “It was wonderful when I started to feel good again, when I thought, ‘If I can handle heart surgery I can totally handle this.’”
