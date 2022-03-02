Many anglers around the state look forward to March’s arrival because a number of lakes open for fishing this month. They also look forward to a chance to get outdoors in climates that are a little more welcoming.

Every year several lakes up near George, in the Columbia Basin open for trout fishing on March 1. The lakes, including Burke, Quincy, Martha, Dusty and others, opened on Tuesday, but this year, like some years in the past, the lakes are covered in ice.

Warm temperatures in mid-February looked like they were going to melt the ice coverings off of the popular lakes, but a cold snap last week, with nighttime temperatures dipping into the single digits, put a freeze back on the lakes.

Avid anglers who have watched the lakes over the years believe it may now be the middle of March before the lakes will be free of ice and ready to fish.

March also should bring with it some decent fishing in some of the local waters. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife website, a few lakes and ponds in the Yakima Valley were to be planted with trout earlier this week, or late last week.

The trout stocking report shows that several thousand trout were planted in two of the I-82 ponds, Rotary Lake, Sarge Hubbard pond and Myron Lake, in the past few days.

I-82 pond number 4 received some 2,500 trout, and 1-82 pond number 6 received 2,200 trout. Sarge Hubbard pond, just off of the Greenway in Terrace Heights, also received 1,000 trout. Sarge Hubbard is open to youth only.

Rotary Lake, just off I-82 near the end of North First Street, was to get 130 rainbows earlier this week, and should get more later in March.

Myron Lake, located at the 40th Avenue on-ramp to Highway 12, has, or will receive soon, some 900 trout, including some larger-sized rainbows. The regulations at Myron prohibit the use of bait and only barbless, single-hooked lures and flies may be used.

The planting schedule also shows that Tims Ponds, up near the Oak Creek elk feeding station, were supposed to be planted with a few rainbows, but as of last week, the ponds were still iced over.

Can’t recall when your school won that state title? Need to settle a bet? One place for decades of Valley sports. Rewind

Depending on the ice situation at each of these lakes, the stocking schedule will be adjusted accordingly.

One lake in north Central Washington that isn’t iced over is Lake Chelan. Last Saturday the huge lake was the site for a kokanee fishing derby where 63 two-person teams caught over 500 kokanee. It used to be thought that kokanee could only be caught during the late spring and summer, but a pretty robust fishery has developed during the winter too.

Many teams caught their limit of ten fish per person, and several of the participants reported that the fish were running larger this year, with many of the landlocked salmon being in the 13- to 14-inch range.

Speaking of bigger salmon, earlier this year the folks who try to predict the salmon runs for the upcoming year put out some spring chinook numbers for the Columbia. This year the forecast is for 197,000 spring chinook to head up the Columbia, with 122,900 of those predicted to be returning to tributaries above Bonneville Dam.

Last week state officials from Washington and Oregon set the fishing seasons on the mainstem Columbia. The season opened Tuesday and runs until April 6 from Buoy 10 up to Bonneville Dam. Boat anglers can fish only up to Beacon Rock, with anglers fishing from the bank being able to fish all the way to the deadline just below Bonneville.

The mainstem Columbia above Bonneville will open for spring salmon April 1 and run through May 5, from the Tower Island power lines up to the Washington/Oregon border.

Popular spring salmon fishing holes Drano Lake and the Wind River will open on March 16.

The first predictions for fall chinook salmon returning to the Columbia was just released last week. This year’s run is predicted to be slightly better than last year’s actual return of 481,200 chinook. Prognosticators are calling for 484,900 chinook to return to the Columbia this fall, with 230,400 of those being upriver brights.

The upriver brights are the salmon that spawn mostly in the Hanford Reach area of the Columbia, providing some good fishing above the Tri-Cities near the Vernita Bridge during September and October. The upriver bright forecast is slightly smaller than the 239,900 that actually returned last fall.

Fall salmon fishing is still about six months away, but there is plenty of fishing to be had between now and then. Local lakes are open and being stocked with trout, and with if the weather continues to cooperate, more fishing opportunities will be available at the lakes that opened this week up near George.