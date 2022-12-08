Central Washington announced the cancellation of its women's basketball game against Lincoln (Calif.), originally scheduled for Friday night at Yakima Valley College.
A release Thursday afternoon cited weather-related travel complications for Lincoln after a handful of crashes involving semis that damaged several sections of the concrete barrier along I-90 forced a closure of the interstate for much of Thursday morning. Lincoln is expected to play a game at Seattle Pacific Thursday night.
Saturday's doubleheader at Ellensburg High School will go on as scheduled. The men are set to host Evergreen State at 4 p.m. followed by a women's game against Northwest at 6 p.m.
